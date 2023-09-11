September 18, 2023 State of Decay 2 will receive a major update called Curveballs , which will introduce a lot of new content. Considering that the game has been on the market for more than five and a half years and that the official sequel, State of Decay 3, has already been in development for some time, this is a sign of great support and care on the part of the development studio, Undead Labs , currently one of the Xbox Game Studios.

A big update

Lots of new things coming

Curveballs is in testing phase on the PTR since July 2023, but now the time has come when everyone can play it. Considering the changes it brings to State of Decay 2, it’s definitely a great incentive to pick up the game again.

What is it about? Basically, unexpected events are added, often very difficult, but harbingers of rewards of different values. The idea is to spice up the gameplay with a little more chaos, with the player having to face sudden situations that will change the game enormously, hence the idea of ​​calling the update “curveballs” ( in baseball they are types of pitches that tend to deceive the batter).

There will therefore be major curveballs, i.e. more important and demanding events, minor curveballs, with more limited effects and repeated curveballs. There will be moments in which we will have to face multiple curveballs at once and others in which they will profoundly affect the world of the characters.

Before leaving you, we remind you that State of Decay 2 is available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series It is also playable via Game Pass, Xbox and PC.