A passionate State of Decay player made a strange request to Undead Labs, and even more curiously the team accepted this request, inserting the the user’s deceased father inside State of Decay 2as one of the characters of the cast.

This is what the user “EmbarrassedBudget859” said on the official subReddit of the series, but the matter was also confirmed by the Undead Labs team itself, which responded to the player reporting that it had carried out what was requested. Obviously he is one of the survivors of the game, not one of the infected, which would have been of decidedly more dubious taste.

“My father passed away a few years ago and I am one of many who remained obsessed with this game,” the user wrote on Reddit. “So… I sent the developers a message asking to put it in the game, and they did what they could,” and then some.