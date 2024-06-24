A passionate State of Decay player made a strange request to Undead Labs, and even more curiously the team accepted this request, inserting the the user’s deceased father inside State of Decay 2as one of the characters of the cast.
This is what the user “EmbarrassedBudget859” said on the official subReddit of the series, but the matter was also confirmed by the Undead Labs team itself, which responded to the player reporting that it had carried out what was requested. Obviously he is one of the survivors of the game, not one of the infected, which would have been of decidedly more dubious taste.
“My father passed away a few years ago and I am one of many who remained obsessed with this game,” the user wrote on Reddit. “So… I sent the developers a message asking to put it in the game, and they did what they could,” and then some.
A reproduction of his father among the survivors
However, it is not just a name or a simple reference. “Three years later I found HIM. He not only has her name but also his features, all his characteristics. This will forever be my favorite community,” the player said.
“These developers deserve to be more recognized,” added the user, showing an image of what should be the reproduction of the father in State of Decay 2, or one of the playable survivors in the second chapter.
The question was confirmed in fact by Undead Labswith the official account on
Of course, the setting is perhaps not exactly the calmest among those in which to insert the memory of a loved one, but for a great fan of the series this is truly a great homage, which will always remain within the game.
During the recent Xbox Games Showcase 2024, a new trailer for State of Decay 3 was shown, which does not yet have a release date but could have an expected period perhaps closer than you think.
