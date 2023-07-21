Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/20/2023 – 20:59 Share

As of now, the state of Amazonas has 17 official languages. And Portuguese is just one of them. Sixteen indigenous languages ​​were included as official in an act held this Wednesday (19), in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, which is 800 km from Manaus, and is considered the most indigenous city in Brazil.

The sanction of the Law occurred after the launch of the First Federal Constitution translated into Nheengatu, the only language descended from ancient Tupi and still alive. Present at the ceremony, the President of the Federal Supreme Court and of the National Council of Justice, Minister Rosa Weber, highlighted that the launch is a milestone in constitutional history.

“I am certain that today is a milestone in the constitutional history of our country, my wish is that we continue to move forward so that, together, we can achieve what our constitution aims for. In other words, that we can build together a truly inclusive Brazil”.

Rosa Weber recalled that many words in the Portuguese language, such as “guri” and “guria”, common in their state of origin, Rio Grande do Sul, are also of indigenous origin. The minister commented on this mixture of expressions at the event that took place in the maloca of the Federation of Indigenous Organizations of Rio Negro.

“Today we are in a maloca, which I learned means ‘house of people’. Our house, then, right? In view of this, I can say that today we are here, in this maloca, where I see some children, boys and girls, to discuss the future of Brazil. Of the future of our people’s home”.

With the new state legislation, the official languages ​​of Amazonas are now: Apurinã, Baniwa, Dessana, Kanamari, Marubo, Matis, Matses, Mawe, Mura, Nheengatu, Tariana, Tikuna, Tukano, Waiwai, Waimiri and Yanomami.

The Policy for the Protection of Indigenous Languages ​​is also in force, which includes the guarantee of the right to full public use of one’s own language, inside or outside indigenous lands.