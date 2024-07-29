July 29, 1974

FARMERS CRY FOR JUSTICE. New charges were brought against the president of the Tehueco ejido commission, who was accused of embezzlement and renting almost all of the ejido land to cattle ranchers in the municipality of El Fuerte. The complainants said that Fidencio Flores has carried out these maneuvers in collusion with authorities from the Agrarian Department who have given him support to continue renting the land to the peasants, taking advantage of the lack of parceling. They no longer have access to the land that was granted to them.

STATE OF ALERT IN LONDON. London. The government has ordered that a state of alert against possible terrorist attacks at military and oil installations across the country be extended to government offices. The 72-hour security alert was put in place after an explosion occurred in a multi-storey car park 200 metres from the main passenger terminal at London’s Heathrow International Airport. The attack followed a telephone warning from the Irish Republican Army, but there were no casualties. The Ministry of Defence said it had received a warning of explosions at military, naval and oil installations, but declined to comment on media reports that the warning had been made by the IRA. Defence sources said the heightened security measures included government offices and communications centres in the London area after reports that an international telephone exchange could be the next target. The alert forced the cancellation of a US Air Force demonstration flight.

July 29, 1999

SINALOA, IN THE EYE OF THE HURRICANE. While the bishop of Culiacán, Benjamín Jiménez, lamented that Sinaloa is in the eye of the storm, due to the large number of violent acts that are being recorded, leaders of the Front Against Impunity declared that the crimes committed by judicial agents confirm the existence of death squads. It is necessary to rescue the moral values ​​that have been diluted, reinforce education at home and at school and the police, which must cut ties with criminals.

FUJIMORI IS BOOED. Lima. The legislative opposition repeatedly interrupted and booed President Alberto Fujimori during his address to the nation in Congress on the occasion of the 178th anniversary of Peru’s independence. “Liar, what you say is not true,” shouted one legislator when the president said that Peru is a country that respects the human rights of some 40,000 orphans and widows and 100,000 disabled people. Fujimori criticized the interruptions by the opposition, which he said is opposed to the country’s development.

