Today, the early morning hours in the country witnessed a state of air instability and sporadic rains in different regions, with clouds forming and the blowing of northwestern winds with a speed of 30 km / h to 40 km / h.

Yesterday, the National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with continued chances of rain in some areas, especially coastal and northern areas.

The center confirmed that the weather will be wet tonight and tomorrow morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some eastern interior regions, and the winds are moderate to brisk.





