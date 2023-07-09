Here’s what you need to know about head and neck cancer, according to an oncologist

Every year, approximately 850 Dutch people are diagnosed with head and neck cancer, often referred to as throat cancer in the vernacular. More men than women get this cancer. ENT specialist Katia Verbruggen (Brussels University Hospital) explains what causes throat cancer and what the treatment options are. ,, We suspect that sexual risk behavior entails an increased risk of head and neck cancer. Like french kissing.”