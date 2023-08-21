Izvestia: The Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Digital Development launched state neighbor chats

The Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Digital Development have launched state-owned neighborhood chats on the VK Messenger platform. The newspaper reports “News” with reference to the Ministry of Construction.

It is noted that pilot chats are available to residents in the Arkhangelsk, Kaluga, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions, St. Petersburg and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO). They are integrated into the application “Gosuslugi.Dom”, and only a verified owner of the apartment can be added to it. In chats, residents can discuss any questions about the house, offer ideas for improving it, and conduct polls to form a common position, the Ministry of Construction noted.

In addition, “Gosuslugi.Dom” is integrated with the State Information System of Housing and Communal Services (GIS Housing and Public Utilities). This will make it possible to communicate with the management company entirely through a smartphone, which is very convenient, said Pavel Sklyanchuk, an analyst at the Popular Front.