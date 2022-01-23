On the 468th anniversary of the city of São Paulo, celebrated this Tuesday (25), the state museums will have free admission. Among the highlights are two exhibitions from the Modernismo Hoje program that will be inaugurated at the Afro Brasil Museum, in Ibirapuera Park. The Resistance Memorial, Estação Pinacoteca and Pina Luz, which are not open on Tuesdays, will not be part of this Tuesday’s program. Since January 10, cultural institutions in the state require proof of vaccination against covid-19.

As part of the centenary celebrations of the 1922 Modern Art Week, the Afro Brasil Museum hosts the exhibitions “Arqueologia Amorosa de São Paulo”, which shows the city from the second half of the 19th century to the first half of the 20th century, and “Padre Jesuíno do Monte Carmelo in the eyes of Mário de Andrade”. They will be on display until June 30, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Those who visit the Portuguese Language Museum, at Estação da Luz, will see the temporary exhibition “Dream in Portuguese”. The exhibition talks about 21st century migrations with testimonies of migrants in the city of São Paulo, whether Brazilians or foreigners. The curator is Isa Grinspum Ferraz.

At the Football Museum, at the Pacaembu Stadium, the novelty is the temporary exhibition Tempo de Reação – 100 years of goalkeeper Barbosa. In the area in front of the museum, children will be able to participate in the activities of the “Férias no Museu” program, which offers a complete structure of various activities, such as goal kicks, table tennis, futmes and children’s space. Adults can play too. The schedule is from 9 am to 6 pm.

The exhibition honoring Rita Lee will be at the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS). The exhibition, which was curated by her and the singer’s son, João Lee, provides an overview of Rita’s career and life.

In the gardens of Casa das Rosas, on Avenida Paulista, it is possible to visit the Renascimento installation, made up of 365 suspended mannequins, which honors victims of the covid-19 pandemic and health professionals. The work is by artist Siron Franco. In addition, there will be a special program for the city’s anniversary with the presentation of the project “Sings poetry”.

Also have free programming this Tuesday (25th): Museu da Casa Brasileira, Museum of Immigration, Museu Catavento, Paço das Artes, Casa Guilherme de Almeida, Casa Mário de Andrade and Museum of Sacred Art of São Paulo.

