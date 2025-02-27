State museums restructure their textile collections to stop claiming only bourgeois art

The Ministry of Culture has presented this Wednesday Memory, fabrics and museums. The low neighborhoods of attentionthe project that raises a reading of the textile collections of the Museum of the suit, the Museum of Decorative Arts, the Museum of America, the National Archaeological Museum and the Romanticism Museum. The initiative is part of the commitment of the department led by Ernest Urtasun to decolonize the state -dependent art centers.

Commissioners Patricia Molins and Selina Blasco have chosen the group of artists in charge of proposing new rereadings for each center: Narelle Jubelin, Ana Garriga and Carmen Urbita (the daughters of Felipe), Patricia Esquivias, Eva Lootz and Teresa Lanceta. The need for a project like this dates back to the birth of most national museums, which emerged between the late nineteenth and 1925 century. In such a way that they derive from aristocratic collecting and the regenerationist ideals of the group of intellectuals that created the free teaching institution, in an attempt to democratize and improve education.

That is, they started from conditions and proposals very different from those articulated by these current institutions and society. In addition, at the time it was distinguished between what were called decorative and industrial arts, which refer to the division between material material (functional, industrial, popular, anonymous) and art (symbolic, intellectual, elitist, authorial). The fabrics, specifically, were considered as belonging to the scope of everyday life, of the private, of the subjective, of the functional, of the ‘low’; Faced with the universal, objective and high character of art.

The textile is not therefore without how decolonial and feminist studies are returning to museums the artisanal practices that modernity had held to the private, obsolete and socially insignificant insignificant despite being something tangible and close, loaded with real meaning for many people. The goal of Memory, fabrics and museums. The low neighborhoods of attention It is to review textile funds from a contemporary look, which has been carried out through collaboration between artists and technicians.

‘Sastre drawer, etc.’, the first sample

Australian artist Narelle Jubelin has been in charge of inaugurating the project at the Museum of the suit, with the exhibition Tailor drawer, etc.which can be visited until next May. Through the work of the textile and the fabric from different techniques, materials and formats; He works with history and context, incorporating references in his works and facilities that raise critical connections with the dominant story of history.

The exhibition takes as a starting point the architecture, collections and furniture of this institution, to make visible the textile through museum elements and the conservation materials of the pieces, as well as their own embroidered pieces. The artist has combined both to establish new dialogues that allow new rereadings of the works, the past, the present and the future.

“Everything happens to understand what we do in the exhibitions, what we see and how we see it. It is a matter of looking, ”explained the Australian during the presentation of her proposal, in which she has placed chairs from the center itself so that the public can place them where she considers appropriate, and thus be able to enjoy the time you want, observing the pieces that attract your attention. In the exhibition there are numerous pieces of popular costumes. “You have to make the popular an instrument to build a new audience and claim a different art form, not just the bourgeois,” he said.

The rest of the project samples

Memory, fabrics and museums will continue with four other exhibitions. The next will be in the National Museum of Romanticism, by the artists Ana Garriga and Carmen Urbita (the daughters of Felipe), starting next May and will run until September. He will be followed by the National Museum of Decorative Arts led by Patricia Esquivas, which will open its doors between October and February 2026. Next year they can also visit Teresa’s proposal Lanceta for the National Archaeological Museum (February-May) and that of Eva Love for the Museum of America (June-November).