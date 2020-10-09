new Delhi: The veteran leader of Indian politics, Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday. He was 74 years old. Paswan was hospitalized for several weeks. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. The news of his death was tweeted by son Chirag Pasavan. A wave of mourning ran in this knowledgeable political world. Many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed condolences.

National flag will be bowed today

A state mourning has been announced today in his honor on the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. During this, the national flag will remain half-tilted today. On Thursday, the Union Home Ministry announced late night that in honor of Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, the tricolor will be half-tilted in Delhi, all states and union territories on Friday. The funeral of the Union Minister will be done with full state honors.

“In Delhi and in the capitals of states and union territories, where the tricolor is always waved, on October 9 and the day of their funeral, where they will be given a final farewell, the national flag (tricolor) will be half-tilted.” Will remain.

Recently had heart surgery

Ram Vilas Paswan was hospitalized for several weeks. He recently had a heart surgery. According to a statement issued by the Fortis Escort Heart Institute, Paswan’s health deteriorated in the last 24 hours and he breathed his last at 6.30 pm on Thursday (06:05 pm).

A void was created that will never be filled – PM Modi

Condoling Paswan’s death, PM Modi said, “There are no words to express sorrow.” Such a void has been created in our country which will probably never be filled. “In his condolence message, he said,” The death of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji is a personal loss. I have lost a friend and colleague who always passionately wanted to ensure that every poor person lives a respectable life. ”

The Prime Minister said, “Paswan came up in politics on the strength of hard work and determination. During the Emergency as a youth leader, he had opposed autocracy and the attack on our democracy. He was an outstanding parliamentarian and minister, who has made an enduring contribution in various policy areas. ”

PM Modi tweeted, “Working shoulder to shoulder with Paswan ji was an unprecedented experience. His interventions during cabinet meetings were always thoughtful and practical. From political intelligence to good governance, he was unique in everything. Condolences to his family and supporters. om Shanti.”

He was elected a member of the Lok Sabha eight times and several times won the Hajipur parliamentary seat by winning by a margin of the most votes. He has been a minister in the cabinet of VP Singh, HD Deve Gowda, Indra Kumar Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and presently Narendra Modi.

Worked with six Prime Ministers

