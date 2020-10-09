Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the prominent Dalit leaders of the country, died on Thursday. He was 74. A state mourning has been announced on Friday in his honor and the tricolor will remain half tilted during this time. His son and Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan shared the information about the father’s demise, tweeting, “Papa …. you are no longer in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are.” Miss you dad

LJP founder and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Paswan was admitted to a hospital here for several weeks. He recently had a heart surgery. According to a statement issued by the Fartis Escort Heart Institute, Paswan’s health declined in the last 24 hours and he breathed his last at 6.45 pm on Thursday.

Paswan, one of the pillars of the socialist movement, emerged as a prominent Dalit leader of Bihar in later days and quickly carved out his own special place in national politics. In the 1990s, Paswan’s role was instrumental in implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission regarding reservation of Other Backward Classes.

Condoling the death of Paswan, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, “The country has lost a visionary leader with the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.” He is counted among the most active and longest serving MPs. He was a public servant voicing the disadvantaged sections and constantly struggling for the marginalized.

He has written that during the anti-Emergency movement, Paswanji, who learned public service from veterans like Jayaprakash Narayan, emerged as a socialist. He had a deep association with the public and was always ready for public interest. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters.

Condoling Paswan’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “There are no words to express sorrow; There is a void created in our country which will probably never be filled. He said in his condolence message, “Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji’s death is a personal loss. I have lost a friend and colleague who always passionately wanted to make sure that every poor person lives a respectable life.

The Prime Minister said, “Paswan came into politics on the strength of hard work and determination.” As a youth leader during the Emergency, he opposed autocracy and the attack on our democracy. He was an outstanding parliamentarian and minister, who has made an enduring contribution in various policy areas. Modi tweeted, “It was an unprecedented experience working side by side with Paswan ji. His interventions during cabinet meetings were always thoughtful and practical. From political intelligence to good governance, he was unique in everything. Condolences to his family and supporters. om Shanti. All the leaders including Union Cabinet colleagues, Chief Ministers and Governors mourned Paswan’s death.

Born in 1946 in Khagaria, Paswan was selected in the police service but he listened to his heart and entered politics. For the first time in 1969, he was elected MLA on the ticket of the United Socialist Party. He was elected a member of the Lok Sabha eight times and several times won the Hajipur parliamentary seat by winning by a margin of the most votes. Paswan, who was at the forefront of raising the issues of the people belonging to the deprived sections of the society, was a grassroot-level leader whose relations with all political parties and alliances were always cordial. Due to his support for his state, he has always been involved in all governments at the center during his five-decade-long political career.

He has been a part of different and opposite-minded governments since 1989 till his last time, from the Janata Dal to the Congress and the BJP-led NDA. Whatever be the alliance support of Paswan, he always proudly described himself as socialist and secular. He has been a minister in the cabinet of VP Singh, HD Deve Gowda, Indra Kumar Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and presently Narendra Modi. The Union Home Ministry announced late on Thursday that the tricolor will be half-tilted in Delhi, all states and union territories on Friday in honor of the death of Union Minister Paswan.

The last rites of the Union Minister will be performed with full state honors. “In Delhi and in the capitals of the states and union territories, where the tricolor is always waved, the national flag (tricolor) will be half-tilted on October 9 and the day of his funeral, where he will be given a final farewell,” a Home Ministry spokesman said. Will remain Union minister Paswan died in his home state Bihar before the October 28 assembly elections in three phases.