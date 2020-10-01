On 4 October, the Home Ministry announced a day of national mourning in the country following the demise of Kuwait administrator Sheikh Sabah-al-Ahmad, Al-Jaber-al-Sabah. The national flag will remain half-tilted at all government buildings during the mourning. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, “In honor of the late dignitaries, the Government of India has decided that a day of state mourning will be observed all over India on October 4, 2020”. According to the statement, the national flag will be half-tilted on all government buildings on this day and there will be no government entertainment program.Please tell that the current ruler of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died on Tuesday at the age of 91 years. Kuwaiti Sheikh was undergoing treatment in a US hospital since July. Sheikh Sabah was a close US leader since the 1990 Gulf War. After his death, the temporary powers of the country have been given to his younger brother Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah.

PM Modi expressed grief, said – India lost close friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Sabah. He tweeted that today Kuwait and the Arab world have lost a dear leader, India a close friend and the world a great politician. He played a leading role in strengthening bilateral relations with India and always paid special attention to the Indian community in Kuwait. PM Modi wrote in a second tweet that my heartfelt condolences on the demise of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah, the emperor of Kuwait state. Our condolences are with the al-Sabah family and the people of Kuwait state in this hour of grief.

Were sick since 2019

Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, the minister in charge of the royal family, has confirmed the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. It is being told that his health had suddenly worsened in 2019, after which he was being treated in a hospital in Kuwait. In July, he was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota via the C-17 Globemaster of the American Airforce for surgery in July.

Was the architect of Kuwait’s foreign policy

Born in 1929, Sheikh Saba is known as the architect of modern Kuwait’s foreign policy. He served as the External Affairs Minister for nearly 40 years between 1963 and 2003 before becoming Prime Minister. He became emir of Kuwait in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

Sheikh’s half brother becomes ruler

After the death of Sheikh Sabah, his half-brother Crown Prince Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has been appointed as the new ruler in accordance with the constitutional law of E, the country. His age is also around 83 years. Prince Nawaf is a prominent Kuwait politician. He has held many high positions including Defense and Interior Departments for decades.

Sheikh Sabah improved relations with neighboring countries

Sheikh Sabah also tried for a diplomatic resolution of the dispute between Qatar and other Arab countries and the efforts continued till date. He became emir of Kuwait in 2006. Earlier, Kuwait’s parliament removed his predecessor, Amir Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Al Sabah, from the throne due to illness only after nine days of rule. Iraqi forces entered Kuwait in 1990. After this, the Iraqi army was repulsed in the American-led war. Kuwait has since been a close ally of the US.