The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments informed Emirates Today not to record any violations of the precautionary measures for preventing the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic inside mosques and among worshipers in the various emirates of the country, praising everyone’s commitment to the measures announced by the authority, in cooperation with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Authority, Concerning the establishment of prayers in mosques during the month of Ramadan.

She pointed out that there are thousands of volunteers in the major mosques, who are in charge of organizing the entry and exit of worshipers, especially in Tarawih prayers, pointing out that the feedback from the mosques indicated that there are no “preventive” violations among the worshipers, and that there is a full commitment to the precautionary measures.

The authority confirmed that the availability of prayers in the mosques during the last ten days of the month of Ramadan is still under study and study with “emergencies and crises”, as the matter is subject to a continuous evaluation of the epidemiological situation in the country, provided that the procedures are updated in conjunction with the developments of the epidemiological situation, as happened in The decision to increase the capacity in mosques to 50% compared to 30% in the past, while adhering to the physical distance of two meters, in addition to continuing all the precautionary and preventive measures announced previously, and adjusting the timing between the call to prayer and the stay to 10 minutes for all prayers, except for the Maghrib prayer, which will be five minutes.

The commission expected the opening of between 80 to 150 new mosques during the current month of Ramadan, taking into account the precautionary measures, stressing the need for worshipers to adhere to precautionary measures for Tarawih prayers during the blessed month of Ramadan, as well as the commitment of imams and mosque officials not to increase the duration of the dinner and Tarawih prayers to 30 minutes, with Continuation of all preventive measures and measures for performing prayers, starting with closing mosques toilets and ablution places, passing through not allowing breakfast tables to be held in mosques and their courtyards, closing mosques immediately after Tarawih prayers, and ending with the continuous closure of women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and the prayer halls of external roads.

The commission noted the continuation of work by suspending religious lessons and seminars in mosques, with the possibility of participating in lectures and lessons virtually through the authority’s website and various smart platforms, encouraging reading of the Holy Qur’an through smart devices, charitable donations and giving alms and zakat “electronically”.

She stated that since the outbreak of this pandemic, it has sought to develop comprehensive awareness plans to ensure the spread of religious awareness, and to continue providing high-quality services to all members of society, focusing on supporting national efforts by providing preaching support to the first line of defense by a qualified preaching cadre in this field. Preparing the mosques to receive visitors to the homes of God from the worshipers, with a commitment to follow all precautionary measures, and to reduce the duration of the Friday sermon, to ensure the safety of worshipers, and to support those infected with “Covid-19”, in order to enhance their faith and psychological ability to overcome adversity and calamities, and to respond effectively to the treatment plan, It meets their needs for religious awareness, and contributes to containing and relieving them.

Banned Categories

The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments has stated that the decisions and precautionary measures will continue to be applied to prohibit entry to mosques and places of worship for five classes of worshipers during the current circumstances, in order to preserve their health and safety, namely “Senior citizens and residents over 60, children less than 12 years old, and those with chronic diseases and respiratory diseases, And individuals who are staying with people who are in contact with (Covid-19) patients, and those who stay with an infected person and receive treatment. The commission advised worshipers and mosque-goers to download the Al-Hosn app on smartphones, adhere to performing ablution in homes, sterilize hands regularly, wear a muzzle when attending prayer, bring the prayer rug for each worshiper, leave a safety distance between worshipers, and limit reading the Qur’an to a personal or electronic Qur’an.





