“Vladimir Putin has made an extraordinary effort to cement his sphere of influence in the former Soviet Union, invading Georgia and Ukraine in an attempt to try to subdue them. Therefore, the problem that Mr Putin suddenly faced next door is all the more remarkable. Rarely has a Russian president had to deal with so many fires in his backyard at once.

Within two months, three of Moscow’s closest allies were thrown into the crucible of riots and protests for various reasons. But in each case, the Kremlin found itself in an uncomfortable position, forced to respond to events rather than initiate them.

In the Caucasus, Armenia is again at war with Azerbaijan over the disputed region – Nagorno-Karabakh. Moscow has previously managed to contain hostilities between the two states, but Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan this time has challenged the Kremlin in its role of arbiter, although Putin, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, has been able to achieve a shaky ceasefire that is only partially respected by both sides.

In Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, people have rebelled against their leaders after questionable elections. Despite the tough actions of the security forces, Belarusians continue to go out to mass protests against Alexander Lukashenko, a 26-year-old dictator who, in fact, stole his sixth presidential term. In Kyrgyzstan, protesters are trying to overthrow their president for the third time in the past 15 years.

Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are members of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. These trade and military blocs are led by Moscow. Putin has worked hard to expand and deepen the trading bloc, but few have accepted his terms. Armed clashes in the South Caucasus will be a test of reliability for his security club. Ironically, after all Russia’s efforts to weaken Western multilaterism, its own structures look so fragile.

It would be premature to admit that Putin has lost control of his neighbors. Previously, he faced more serious crises. But the Kremlin fears a fatal democracy contamination following the so-called color revolutions in Georgia and Ukraine. He has twice failed to install or support a pro-Russian leader in Kiev. Instead, he took over territories, but lost the hearts and disposition of many Ukrainians.

Putin, overall, exercised less control over his allies than he would have liked. Lukashenko has resisted a closer alliance with Russia and flirted with the West to warm relations. The Armenians ousted their leader in 2018 after a decade of economic stagnation and authoritarian drift. Kyrgyzstan has demonstrated the limitations of the Russian model of so-called managed democracy.

Anti-Russian sentiments have so far not played a significant role in these unrest. But it is becoming more and more difficult for Russia to maintain its hegemony in the post-Soviet space. Other forces are increasing their gravity for Moscow’s satellites – China in Central Asia, Turkey in the Caucasus, and the EU for Belarusians tired of autocracy and economic backwardness.

In the short term, unrest in these countries gives Putin an opportunity to tighten his grip. Lukashenka’s political survival is now completely dependent on Moscow. Armenia needs military assistance from Russia. But the attractiveness of Russia’s soft power is extremely small. She can hardly afford to finance her allies at the expense of her own people. The model of clannish authoritarianism adopted by the former Soviet republics is inherently unstable – and is increasingly prone to explode when public anger over corruption or denial of constitutional rights spills over. This will increasingly worry Putin as a leader who has been in power for 20 years and who will probably continue to rule for another 16 years. “

Translated by Igor KOZLOV, “FACTS” (original by The editorial board / Financial Times)

