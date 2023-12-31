The launch of three more spy satellites is one of North Korea's most important goals in the coming year. The ruling party decided this at its year-end meeting, reports a state agency.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the ninth plenary session of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in a photo taken by state agency KCNA. Image: dpa

NNorth Korea plans to launch three more spy satellites in 2024, according to state media. This was declared one of the most important political decisions for the coming year at a year-end party meeting, the North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday. The five-day meeting ended on Saturday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also attended the meeting. “The United States, which has long caused and aggravated political instability on the Korean Peninsula, continues to threaten our country,” Kim said.

Regime threatens nuclear attack

This year's party meeting comes at the end of a year in which North Korea successfully launched its first spy satellite, enshrined its status as a nuclear power in the constitution and launched its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile to date.

The ruler of the country, which is largely isolated internationally, threatened a nuclear attack last week if his country was “provoked with nuclear weapons”. The United States and South Korea recently warned that a nuclear attack by North Korea would result in the end of leadership in Pyongyang. The UN Security Council has imposed numerous sanctions against the country because of North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile program.