The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country, during which it announced that the measures taken by the state contributed positively to enhancing family cohesion and cohesion by 97%, in addition to the fact that the state’s government dealt with the repercussions of the pandemic contributed to spreading reassurance and feeling. The safety of community members by nearly 98%.

In detail, the spokesperson for the community sector, Mona Khalil, affirmed that the UAE has demonstrated its ability to deal with the pandemic and managed the crisis with high idealism under the slogan “Hand in Hand We Recover”, stressing that the country’s success in facing the pandemic was driven by the leadership’s interest and its insightful vision that developed strategies. It launched initiatives and directed the relevant institutions and departments to play their great national and humanitarian role to present a great example to the whole world in how to manage a crisis of this size.

Khalil revealed the results of a recent study conducted by the Ministry of Community Development, to measure the impact of the “Covid-19” pandemic on the Emirati society, which showed that the measures taken by the state contributed positively to enhancing family cohesion and cohesion by 97%. The repercussions of the pandemic contributed to spreading reassurance and a sense of safety among community members by nearly 98%.

She indicated that the results of the study showed that the UAE government’s measures to work remotely and support community members have achieved a high rate of happiness on a family and community scale, reaching about 98%, while 96% of the respondents confirmed that the state has dealt distinctively in facing the challenges resulting from the crisis from Through compensation for the affected groups, and support for medium, small and micro enterprises, in a way that supports multiple economic activities.

Khalil said: “The outbreak of the virus imposed measures that people were not familiar with under normal conditions, among them the measures of social distancing, as the measures reshaped life and codified activities that were daily habits and created new social norms,” noting that many changes occurred during the pandemic that the Emirati society lived through. It led to a significant change in individual and community behaviors and contributed to the increase in family rapprochement and community solidarity.

She added: “The pandemic has revealed many positive aspects in Emirati society, most notably community cohesion and solidarity among its members, and volunteering is one of the most prominent indicators of this cohesion, as we have noticed a great awareness and self-commitment from individuals, entities and volunteer teams to contribute to social initiatives that will alleviate The rest of the community and accelerate the process of recovery and return to normal life ».

And she continued: “The community succeeded in its commitment to health and social in strengthening the preventive measures, and we witnessed the virtual wedding and weddings without parties that were repeated with increasing frequency, in the interest of the health of the family and relatives, as it prevented the burdensome costs.”

Happiness of community members

The spokesperson for the community sector, Mona Khalil, said that the Emirati interest in the happiness of community members during the “Covid-19” crisis was not limited to the economic, health and service aspects, but extended to include psychological and community support through campaigns and programs that worked to spread the positive spirit and provide advice and guidance that Helped families alleviate the conditions of social distancing and overcome the challenges posed by the crisis.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

