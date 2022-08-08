State-mafia negotiation, reasons for the sentence: doubts increase

Yet another new chapter of the intricate affair relating to State-mafia negotiation. There Court of Assizes of Palermo has published the reasons for the sentence which led to the acquittal of the generals of the carabinieri Mario He died and Antonio Subrannitogether with former Senator Marcello Dell’Utri. But in fact it has thus opened – reads the Giornale – a new window on a dramatic period in the recent history of Italy, the fall of the First Republic between judicial investigations And mafia massacres. Check a direct role of Oscar Luigi Scalfaroat the time of the facts President of the Republic, to accommodate the requests that came from the world of prisons. And not only. The direct intervention of the Head of State to use the world of prisons for direct the Clean Hands investigationmonitoring repentances And collaborations.

There expulsion of the head of the Dap Niccolò Amato – we read about the sentence and the Giornale reports it – was “strongly desired by President Scalfaro”. The head of the Dap was the “scapegoat“,” a sacrificial victim was fed and at the same time the way was opened for a change in prison policy, more attentive to rights of prisoners than to the defense of the community. “That was a long time the bosses asked. Because Scalfaro imposed the turning point, assuming a “propulsive role»? There judgment offers three partly converging explanations. There were the pressures who came from the world of prison chaplains, “closely linked to Scalfaro”. There were interventions by two monsignorsFabbri and Curioni, «related to the secret services“. And there was the personal timidity of the President, which had reached one very heavy threatening letter by self-styled relatives of the inmates of Poggioreale, which he had alarmed the responsible of the security of Quirinale.

