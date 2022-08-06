State-mafia negotiation, the reasons for the acquittal sentence on appeal filed

Just under 3000 pages to write the reasons for the appeal sentence of the appeal process of the so-called negotiation between State And mafia with which the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Palermo, on 23 September last, overturned the verdict of the first degree. The reasons were filed with the registry yesterday in the late afternoon. The extensor judge, Vittorio Anania (on the sidelines in the trial) and the president of the court of assizes of appeal, Angelo Pellino, needed to take all the time necessary to “justify” the sentence with which – through the formula ” because the fact does not constitute a crime “- ex-senator Marcello Dell’Utri, ex-head of the Ros, general Mario Mori, general Antonio Subranni and the carabinieri officer Giuseppe De Donno acquitted. With the same sentence, the Court of Assizes of Appeal had reduced the sentence to 27 years for the Corleonese boss Leoluca Bagarella and confirmed that for the doctor-boss Antonino Cina ‘. In the first instance – in May 2018 – the boss Leoluca Bagarella was sentenced to 28 years in prison, Dell’Utri, Mori, Subranni and China to 12 years and De Donno to 8 years.

State-mafia negotiation: “Sudden contacts but to avoid massacres”

“And indeed, the hypothesis of a collusion of the Carabinieri with Mafia crime circles having been discarded at the outset; and the hypothesis that they acted to preserve the safety of this or that politician has been refuted, it must be reiterated that, in the to do their utmost to open a channel of communication with the Cosa Nostra that would create the conditions for starting a possible dialogue aimed at ending the massacres, and in soliciting this dialogue, they were motivated, rather, by solidarity purposes (the safeguarding of the safety of the national community ) and the protection of a general – and fundamental – interest of the State: that is, from reasons and interests entirely convergent with those of the victim of the crime of threatening to the Political Body of the State“. So we read in the motivations.

The immeasurable distance that – the Palermo appellate judges write – separates the reconstruction that this Court considers supported by the evidence collected – according to which the improvised initiative undertaken through contacts with Vito Ciancimino had as its main and indeed exclusive purpose that of averting the risk of new massacres – from that which makes the objective of preventing further massacres only a side effect of a plan aimed at saving the life of a politician with whom, hypothetically, there were opaque relationships of mutual interest. A plan that – they continue – would have substantiated in setting up, for this purpose, a hidden plot to influence the choices of the political and government authorities, and with respect to which the spreading of the threat of further massacres would have all in all been useful. purpose”.

State-mafia negotiation: appeal, no evidence threats to Cav ‘via’ Dell’Utri

“In other words, there is no proof that this accused (Marcello Dell’Utri, ed.), Despite his ramified implications in the background, completed that blackmail / threatening project of which he too had full knowledge at the behest of the exponents of the Cosa Nostra and following his repeated interlocutions, which took place until December 1994, in particular with Vittorio Mangano “. Thus we read in the motivations of the sentence of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of the process on the so-called negotiation between State And mafia. In the 3000 pages, filed yesterday, the Palermo Court of Assizes of Appeal presided over by Angelo Pellino and Vittorio Anania, a side judge, “explains” the reasons why it overturned the first degree sentence that had seen the sentence (as well as Di Dell’Utri at 12 years old) also of the boss Leoluca Bagarella (28 years old), of the Ros officers Mario Mori and Antonio Subranni (12 years old) and Giuseppe De Donno (8 years old) and of the doctor of Toto ‘Riina, Antonino Cina’ ( 12 years).

“Moving from the position of Marcello Dell’Utri – we read – it was possible to observe that there is no certain proof that he acted as an intermediary to communicate the renewed mafia / massacre threat up to Belusconi when he was President of the Council of Ministers thus covering what, due to simplification, can be identified, the Court of Assizes of Appeal continues – as the “last mile” covered by which the crime would be State led to consummation “Beyond Dell’Utri’s full involvement in the pre-election agreement (or in the electoral promise as well as defined), on which multiple and converging elements of confirmation have been collected, even strengthened in this appeal judgment, there is no proof that – it is written in the reasons – at this stage, which can be qualified as a non-punishable background or antecedent, was followed by the further phase of communicating the threat to Berlusconi as an offended party and Prime Minister to obtain compliance , precisely under the threat of the mafia, of the commitments made by Dell’Utri himself in the previous electoral campaign “.

And again: “It is not proven that in addition to the interlocution Mangano (Vittorio, ed) Dell’Utri there was an interlocution of Dell’Utri with Silvio Berlusconi on this issue, much less after the installation of the Berlusconi government, having to reiterate in this regard , as done in the preceding paragraphs (and to which reference continues to be made), the difference between a political-mafia agreement tout court (although in itself illegal and morally unbecoming) and the transmission of the threat to the Government of the Republic, only this capable of integrating the criminal offense referred to in Article 338 of the Criminal Code under the terrible blackmail of the resumption (or continuation) of the massacre season that had bloodied the years 1992 and 1993 “.

State-mafia negotiation, Bagarella-Brusca blackmail in Cav unfinished

“Even in the absence, as we have seen, of the proof of the transmission of the threat to the detriment of President Berlusconi, it is equally clear that the crime stopped at the level of the attempt with a conduct that in these terms is attributed to the defendants Leoluca Bagarella and Giovanni Brusca. .. There is no doubt, in fact, that the blackmail project resumed in March 1994 by these subjects, after the arrests before Riina and later by the Graviano brothers (who had their own communication channel with Dell’Utri), is not State carried out, contrary to the will of Bagarella and Brusca themselves, only because Dell’Utri did not convey (rectius: there is no proof that he did) the threat to the Government, especially up to Belusconi as President of the Council of Ministers “. This was stated by the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Palermo – president Angelo Pellino and Vittorio Anania, a side judge – in the grounds of the acquittal sentence, of last September 23, of the second degree trial on the so-called negotiation between State And mafia.

The Court of Assizes of Appeal acquitted the former Senator Marcello Dell’Utri, the former head of the Ros, General Mario Mori, General Antonio Subranni and the Carabinieri officer Giuseppe De Donno. With the same sentence, the Court of Assizes of Appeal had reduced the sentence to 27 years for the Corleonese boss Leoluca Bagarella and confirmed that for the doctor-boss Antonino Cina ‘. In the first instance – in May 2018 – the boss Leoluca Bagarella was sentenced to 28 years in prison, Dell’Utri, Mori, Subranni and Antonino China ‘to 12 years and Giuseppe De Donno to 8 years. “Against these defendants (Bagarella and Brusca, ed), therefore, an attempted crime is configurable since they have put in place – we read on the 3000 pages – suitable acts, directed in an unequivocal way, to exercise the aforementioned massacre mafia pressure to the detriment of that government, failing in their criminal intent for a cause independent of their will concretely represented, on a strictly procedural level, by the lack of certain proof referring to the ‘last passage’ of the conduct entrusted to Marcello Dell’Utri in anticipation of his communications with President Berlusconi “.

