Affaritaliani interviewed Nino di Matteo, former deputy prosecutor of Palermo, today professional councilor of the CSM, interviewed in “The Dirty Pact and silence” by the journalist Lodato

Doctor Di Matteo, why a new edition?

“We have thought of making a new edition of this book because certain topics are now completely obscured in this country. The affirmations also in the appeal ruling on the fact that a part of the state sought a part of the mafia, that is the enemy, to defeat another mafia enemy who was considered even more dangerous, in a normal country they should spark a discussion”.

A public discussion and more…

“Yes, and also a political discussion and at a journalistic level. Instead, in this country they prefer to ignore even the acquittal sentences and embrace or make believe that that acquittal sentence has denied an unfounded theory of the prosecutors. In reality, that appeal sentence explains that the reconstructed facts are considered to be proven. In a normal country this should become the subject of reflection, of debate because one cannot ignore the problematic nature of a given stated in the sentence, of a State that is looking for Cosa Nostra to put an end to a strategy”.

Clear. You say there was a negotiation between the state and the mafia and this did not prevent further bloodshed but provoked it. Can you explain what you mean?

“Even the appeal sentence which also acquitted some of the defendants of the crime of threatening the body politic of the state, which we had challenged both against mafiosi and men of the police force and politicians… I was saying… also the sentence of In his motivations, the appeal states that there was a dialogue sought by some representatives of the State with the ‘moderate’ part of Cosa Nostra.It was that component headed by Bernardo Provenzano, to try to put an end to the massacres that had begun with the massacre of Capaci. This sentence focuses, among other things, on the failure to search Totò Riina’s hideout, stating that it was a clear signal always given to the ‘moderate’ part of Cosa Nostra, of a willingness to dialogue”.

A sign then…

“Yes, this sentence goes so far as to clearly state that for years Provenzano’s fugitive was covered up, the sentence writes in a soft way, but it was covered up by the investigative department of the Carabinieri ROS or at least by the top management of the time, precisely because in that moment it was believed that it was strategically important that the so-called ‘moderate wing’ prevailed. Provenzano had to remain free to prevail over the other wing more inclined to continue with the massacres”.

Because if the sentence says that this happened, it is also argued that with that strategy other bloodsheds were not avoided but were provoked?

“Here too we recall what has already been consecrated in a definitive sentence which concerned the trial for the massacres in Rome, Florence and Milan. And what does this definitive sentence say? In the so-called Bagarella +25 sentence, we recall how that dialogue undertaken with the leaders of the mafia by the carabinieri of the ROS, beyond the intentions of the carabinieri of the ROS, ended up reinforcing Riina and in the mafia the belief that the strategy of bombs paid off.It ended up reinforcing the idea of ​​Cosa Nostra which, through the particular those of 1993, the State could be blackmailed and induced to give in to the most important requests of the Cosa Nostra. So here too we limit ourselves to recalling what came out in the trial and what was considered proven even in definitive sentences. We have a State which no longer presents itself as an enemy of Cosa Nostra but which seeks a dialogue with Cosa Nostra to achieve its aims”.

