State-mafia negotiation, acquittal for Mori, Subranni, De Donno and the former MP Dell’Utri

The acquittal of the three former investigators of Ros, Mori, Subranni and De Donno confirmed by the judges of Cassation. The judges canceled the appeal sentence without referral with the formula for not having committed the crime in the proceeding on the alleged state-mafia negotiation. Final acquittal also for the former Dell’Utri MP.

State-mafia: Cassation, statute of limitations for Bagarella and China’

Annulment without postponement due to statute of limitations, due to the requalification in the attempted form of the crime of “violence and threat to the political body of the State”. This was decided by the Court of Cassation against the boss Leoluca Bagarella and the doctor Antonio Cina’. The sixth criminal section around 17:30 in the Giallombardo room read the operative part of the sentence of the trial on the alleged negotiation State-mafia. The judges of legitimacy annulled the sentence pronounced by the Court of Appeal of Palermo on 23 September 2021 without postponement.

State-mafia: Mori, always convinced of my innocence

“I’m partially satisfied, considering that for twenty years they put me on trial. I was convinced I hadn’t done anything, I know my job, I know that if I made a mistake I would have noticed it”. Thus the general of the carabinieri Mario Mori, ex Ros, acquitted by the Cassation in the trial on the alleged ‘State-Mafia’ negotiation, leaving the Court in Piazza Cavour in Rome.

State-mafia negotiation, ten years of trials

Ten years: the process to ascertain the existence of a negotiation between pieces of the state and Cosa Nostra lasted a long time – between first instance, appeal and Cassation. At 15 the Court of Cassation enters the council chamber: last April 14 the Attorney General had requested an appeal-bis process for the former officers of the Ros Mario Mori, Antonio Subranni and Giuseppe De Donno. And at the same time, the confirmation of the acquittal for the former senator Marcello Dell’Utri. Specifically, the “cancellation with postponement of the contested sentence limited to the threat against the Amato and Ciampi governments” was requested.

