AMir Nasr Azadani, a former professional at top Iranian club Tractor Tabriz and other top-flight clubs, fears being sentenced to death for supporting the freedom movement in Iran. The judiciary of the Islamic Republic accuses the 26-year-old Azadani, who was arrested in Isfahan on November 18, of “waging war against God”.

The international players’ union FIFPro declared solidarity with the player on Twitter. FIFPro said it was “shocked and disgusted” by the reports after Amir Nasr Azdani “acted for women’s rights and fundamental rights in his home country”. Among the past and present pros who have championed Azadani are Ali Karimi, Mehdi Mahdavikia, Ali Gholizadeh, Masoud Shojaei, Javad Nekounam, Saeid Ezatolahi and Leverkusen striker Serdar Azmoun.

“Muharaba,” warfare against God, is one of the most serious Sharia accusations. In the past few days, Mohsen Shekari and amateur wrestler Majid Reza Rahnavard have been hanged in Iran on this basis, both aged 23. Due to the speed with which the convictions have been carried out, Iranian footballers warn that the life of former U-21 international Azadani is also in imminent danger, even if he is not yet convicted.

Azadani, whose career was cut short by a serious injury two years ago, was arrested in Isfahan in November. The judiciary alleges that he was involved in the killing of three government officials. Shekari and Rahnavard were also accused of attacking security forces and forced confessions. Hadi Ghaemi, director of the Iran Center for Human Rights in New York, told CNN interviewer Christiane Amanpour that the Islamic Republic of Iran carries out “state lynch law against its own people”.