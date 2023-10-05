Federal lands will be transferred for the construction of tourism infrastructure – hotels, sanatoriums, resorts – in a simplified manner. This bill, developed by the Ministry of Construction, was supported by the government commission on legislative activities.

The Ministry of Construction indicated that tourism development organizations will be given agent powers. They will be able to make transactions, in particular, lease land, grant the right to use it for the construction period, and enter into investment contracts, it follows from the document.

At the same time, the decision on which areas to put into circulation will be made by the government commission for the development of housing construction based on proposals from the development institute – its functions are performed by the joint-stock company “DOM.RF”. And the agent himself will prepare a list of promising lands for development and hold auctions for the right to lease them.

The new mechanism, as the authors of the document note, will ensure an increase in the number of tourist trips. Favorable conditions will also be created for the development of business and investment activities, and the provision of tourist infrastructure for Russians will increase.

Take it out and build it: state lands will be given over to infrastructure for tourism