The State Judiciary joined the protest from the criminal courts against the reform in this area that is now being promoted in the Senate of the Republic.

Although no collective positions were made public, it was announced that the proposal came from the Specialized Court for Drug Dealing, and was joined by operational personnel and judges from the Specialized Court for Gender Violence, the Court for Enforcement, and even the Public Defender’s Institute. The protest was carried out in two parts so as not to interfere with the work and development of the court hearings that were taking place yesterday. First, at around 8:30 in the morning, thirty representatives of the State’s Superior Court of Justice came out in white clothing, with banners, a flag, and a megaphone to shout from outside the railing of the Ciudad Judicial parking lot. A judge specializing in drug dealing spoke up to assure that no judicial process was being affected, since they had not yet started their work schedule and there were no hearings scheduled before 9:00 in the morning. At that time they left, but they left some posters stuck in the complex with slogans in favor of the judicial career, judges and magistrates, as well as protesting against the reform proposed by the federal Executive that seeks direct voting for courts and magistrates, and changes in the structure of the Judicial Branch of the Federation and its disciplinary body, among other points. In the afternoon, at 2:00, once the flow of hearings decreased, about 50 workers went out to the esplanade of the Judicial City to continue the protest that was heard by about 15 attendees who were there to sign for some precautionary measure, to listen to a hearing or to accompany a family member. In Ciudad Juárez, the Judicial Branch of the Federation began a work stoppage on August 21 (in the rest of the country it was on the 19th) to demand changes in the judicial reform that reflect the proposals made by the groups of workers of the institution. That same day, the 21st, the State Superior Court of Justice expressed its solidarity “with the causes that support the peaceful movement carried out” by the federal judiciary, and since then they have joined the discussions, marches and demonstrations held by the federal workers, although without entering into a work stoppage in the state courts.

Several demonstrations are being prepared

Judicial Branch workers on this border are preparing demonstrations and protests during this week following the approval of the judicial reform in the Senate Committees of the Republic and its upcoming discussion before the Plenary today or tomorrow.

Yesterday, for example, they met with members of the city’s Business Coordinating Council to discuss the implications of judicial reform. Later, they presented the issue at the Bar and College of Lawyers, with the attendance of magistrates and judges from the city. A parish mass was also celebrated at the Mater Dolorosa church officiated by Father Javier Calvillo. Today, a citizen information meeting is planned at the Cecade building and a march at 7:00 p.m. that will leave from Juan Gabriel’s house to the Benito Juárez monument, in the downtown area of ​​the city. On Wednesday, meanwhile, another rally is planned at the Mexican Institute of Accountants at 9:00 a.m. and another march called by university students that will start at 6:00 p.m. from the House of Legal Culture to the headquarters of the Judicial Branch in the city. On the other hand, oblivious to the protest that thousands of students and workers staged outside the parliamentary headquarters, the majority bench approved the initiative with 12 votes in favor and six against from the Constitutional Points Commission, and with 13 votes in favor and six against from the Legislative Studies Commission. The ruling will be presented to the Senate Plenary in first reading in today’s session to seek its approval on Wednesday. During the session, accusations against Morena came to light for having pressured senators from the opposition ranks to try to obtain the desired qualified majority of 86 votes and push for the approval of the reform. In line with the calculations of the coordinator of Morena in the Senate, Adán Augusto López, the president of the Senate, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, estimated at 85 the number of seats to scratch the qualified majority of two thirds. In addition, Educación con Rumbo, an organization that through an injunction managed to prevent the PISA Test from being cancelled in Mexico, urged senators to vote against the reform to the Judicial Branch. Meanwhile, on tour in Quintana Roo with AMLO, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum was confident that Morena senators would get the votes to approve the reform.

Calendar

• Tuesday

– Citizen information meeting at the Cecade building – March at 7:00 p.m. that will leave from Juan Gabriel’s house to the Benito Juárez monument • Wednesday – Concentration at the Mexican Institute of Accountants at 9:00 a.m. – March called by university students that will start at 6:00 p.m. from the House of Legal Culture to the headquarters of the Judicial Branch