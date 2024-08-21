State investments | Solidium’s returns clearly beat the Helsinki Stock Exchange

State investments|The state investment company made a new investment in the Finnish satellite company Iceye in the financial period that ended.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Solidium’s share holdings yielded 7 percent in the first half of the year. The price development of Nokia and Metso was emphasized in the total return. The value of shareholdings at the end of June was EUR 7.1 billion. Solidium invested EUR 40 million in the Iceye satellite company in the spring.

State owned investment company Solidium beat the general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange in the first half of the year.

The return of the general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, including dividends, was -1.59 percent, while Solidium gained 7 percent in the total return of its share holdings.

According to Solidium, the positive price development of a few large holdings, such as Nokia and Metso, during the review period is emphasized in the total return.

Shareholdings generated 1.7 percent in the 12-month period ending at the end of June, the company says in its half-year report. The value of the shareholdings at the end of June was approximately EUR 7.1 billion.

In the 12-month period ending at the end of June last year, Solidium’s share holdings yielded 5.4 percent. At the end of June last year, the value of Solidium’s share holdings was a good 7.5 billion euros.

The decrease in the value of Solidium’s share holdings from a year ago can be explained, among other things, by the fact that Solidium has sold its holdings in Mandatum and Kemira during the past year.

Solidium received approximately EUR 131 million from the sale of Mandatum’s shares, and approximately EUR 125 million from the sale of Kemira’s shares.

Solidium invested approximately EUR 40 million from the proceeds from the sale last spring in the Finnish satellite company Iceye. Solidium’s share was half of the over 80 million financing round.

It was the first time that Solidium invested in an unlisted company. However, the Finnish state has already owned the Iceye company through Tesi, i.e. Finnish Industry Investment.

In the year Founded in 2014 in Espoo, Iceye offers satellite imaging. The company also designs, manufactures and sells satellites.

Managing director Reima Rytsölän According to

“Iceye is a globally recognized high-tech company in a rapidly growing industry, and it has clear potential to grow into a nationally significant listed company. Through that, Iceye is also building a wider technology expertise and industry cluster in Finland,” says Rytsölä in Solidium’s press release.

Solidium the current fiscal year, which started at the beginning of July last year, is 18 months long and will end at the end of this year. As a result, Solidium’s next financial statement will be ready at the beginning of next year.

In the future, Solidium’s accounting period will change to a calendar year. The goal of the change in the financial year is to clarify Solidium’s communication and other administration.

Solidium is fully owned by the Finnish state. The purpose of the investment company is to strengthen and stabilize domestic ownership in nationally significant companies and to increase the value of its holdings in the long term.