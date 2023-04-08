The Meloni government is about to start the waltz of seats in the large state subsidiaries. Within a few days, the new top managers of giants such as Eni, Enel, Terna, Poste Italiane, Leonardo will be appointed.

Choices that will reflect not only the balance of power within the majority – with Fratelli d’Italia, Lega and Forza Italia dividing up the positions – but also certain economic policy guidelines of the executive: for example, Claudio Descalzi, who at the helm of Eni has pushed hard on investments in gas, he should remain in his position despite his third term, while Francesco Starace, who has made Enel one of the main European players in the field of renewable energies, will in all probability be replaced.

The apical roles in publicly controlled companies are particularly coveted not only for the prestige attached but also for the golden salaries they offer (which obviously correspond to great responsibilities).

Among the top managers of the subsidiaries, the richest today is Descalzi, CEO of Eni since 2014, when he was indicated by then Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Genuine Milanese, 68 years old, Descalzi has been working for the “six-legged dog” since 1981: after having held various positions in Africa, he was the right-hand man of the former CEO Paolo Scaroni for six years.

Last year – after the interruptions recorded on the Russian pipelines – he repeatedly supported Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in our government’s missions to Algeria, Angola, Congo and Qatar to enter into new supply agreements of methane.

In 2021 – the latest data available – Descalzi received a fee from Eni that well exceeds 7.7 million euros (gross): 4.2 million in bonuses and 1.9 million were in fact added to the fixed amount of 1.6 million million in the form of Eni shares given to him free of charge. The gas price boom has generated record collections for the Italian hydrocarbon giant, which closed 2022 with a net profit more than doubled compared to 2021 (from 5.8 billion euros to 13.8 billion).

However Eni is not the most precious gem in the range of state-owned companies. At the time of writing, the company based in the EUR is capitalizing around 46 billion euros in Piazza Affari, but there are those who do better: Enel, which is worth over 57 billion. Yet, according to the latest reports on corporate remuneration, Enel’s CEO earns slightly less than Eni’s.

In the last nine years the position has been held by Francesco Starace, but the 67-year-old Roman is heading towards leaving the scene as mentioned. In 2021, his salary as number one at Enel came close to 4.5 million euros, of which 1.52 in the fixed portion, 1.45 in the variable and 1.3 in the form of shares, to which must then be added 166 thousand euros item “other fees”. And meanwhile Enel closed 2022 with 140.5 billion euros in turnover, up 63.9% on 2021, but also with 60 billion euros in debt.

In third place in the ranking of the highest paid top managers of publicly controlled companies is the CEO of the Ferrovie dello Stato group, a position which was renewed two years ago and which is therefore not among those subject to negotiations between the parties of government. During 2021, the outgoing Gianfranco Battisti and Luigi Ferraris (who is still in office) took turns at the helm of FS: the group paid 645,000 euros to each of the fixed portion, plus 125,000 euros for the variable portion. Total: 1.54 million.

The salary paid by Poste Italiane to its chief executive officer Matteo Del Fante, who has been in office for six years and has therefore reached the end of his second term, also amounts to just over one and a half million. Fiorentino, 56 years old, Del Fante pocketed around 1.2 million in fixed remuneration in 2021, plus 375 thousand euros in the variable portion.

However, Poste shares worth 785 thousand euros were added to this sum, bringing the total collected by the manager to almost 2.4 million euros. Meanwhile, in 2022 the group recorded a net profit of around 1.5 billion against almost 12 billion euros in revenues (+6% on the previous year).

Figures similar to those earned by Del Fante derive from the control room of Terna, the company that manages the Italian electricity infrastructure. Stefano Donnarumma, 55 years old, former Acea, appointed by the Conte Bis government, received 2.1 million euros as CEO of Terna in 2021, of which just under 1.1 million in fixed payments, 582 thousand euros in bonuses and shares for about 475 thousand euros. Last year Terna achieved revenues of 2.9 billion euros (+13.8% compared to 2021). And now for Donnarumma there are rumors of a move to Enel in place of Starace.

One of the most awaited appointments is that of Leonardo at the top. The former Finmeccanica is together with Eni the strategic company par excellence in the country and with the arms race it is experiencing a phase of great prosperity: 2022 has been filed with a net result that is close to one billion euros (+58% on previous year) and with orders up 21%, although indebtedness remains very high (3 billion).

In the last six years Leonardo has been administered by Alessandro Profumo, a manager with long experience (formerly Unicredit and Mps): in 2021 Profumo earned 1.6 million euros between fixed and variable portions, plus free shares for around 150 thousand euros.

The position of managing director of Snam, the company that manages the Italian methane pipelines, is also strategic. Furthermore, the top management was renewed last year, when the Italian-American Marco Alverà was replaced with the Friulian Stefano Venier, 50, ex Hera. In 2022 Snam – driven by the «energy efficiency business», as stated in the financial report – recorded revenues of 3.1 billion euro, up by 11%.

The previous year, the CEO of the company was awarded a fixed fee of 970,000 euros and a bonus of 753,000 euros. But Alverà also pocketed Snam shares worth 2 million euro: before leaving office he thus took home the beauty of 3.7 million.