The week has been intense in Aragon and the debate of regional financing. Should the State re -enter the 87 million euros that correspond to the region based on the funds raised in 2023? Pp and add they allied in Congress; Vox and PSOE opposed. Next, swords high against the new general secretary of the Aragonese socialists, Pilar Alegría, for the change of position regarding their predecessor in office, Javier Lambánand the vote twice in favor of this claim promulgated by the Socialists in the courts of Aragon. And, this Saturday, the Aragonese Executive announced the letter that the president of the Professional Association of the State Finance Inspectors (IHE), Mrs. Ana de la Herrán Piñarurging President Jorge Azcón not to give up his efforts and maintain his defense of the general interest of the Aragonese.

According to this letter, the Finance Inspectors are “concerned about the serious damages that, for Spain and for all citizens, entails the agreement between the PSC and ERC, endorsed by the Government of Spain.” The ultimate goal It is «undo the current financing system autonomic and fragment the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT) by an illegal route and against equality and solidarity among all Spaniards ». Azcón will summon the president of La Herrán to a meeting at the Pignatelli building in Zaragoza, headquarters of the General Diputación de Aragón, as soon as their agendas agree.

“Catalan independentistas are channeling their claims through a bilateral negotiation without taking into account the rest of autonomies,” expressing, say, and accepting “the breakup of the current system, using a means that is not provided in our legal system” .

Therefore, they warn that it is “a serious threat that also means turning its back on the rest of the autonomous communities and marking a path that does not respect the rule of law.”









The IHE therefore urges Azcón to not give in to the singular financing agreement that gives wings to a privileged system that is not protected in our fundamental norm and that forgets and marginalizes autonomies such as Aragon. “It is simply and plainly a deception to citizens who will have to pay the bill of the independentistas with tax increases and with worse benefits of public services”, among which is of course those provided by the Tax Agency, also, Coligen .

Finally, they warn that the implementation of this “singularity” will require the “transfer to the Catalan Tax Agency (ATC) of Human, Material and Technological Media of the AEAT”, which, which would lead to the “subdivision and disappearance” of the latter in that territory. The letter emphasizes that “one of the parties has already stated that this will be the first step, and the most important, to achieve independence.”

For all these reasons, inspectors urge Azcón to “not accept this bilateral proposal, which does not have the support of the rest of the regions involved” during the Fiscal and Financial Policy Conference of the Next February 26 And they ask him to “avoid all deception” and remember the Government of Spain and that of Catalonia that “other territories have a lot to say” about it.