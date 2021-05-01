I.In Hesse, 1445 people were demonstrably infected with the corona virus within one day. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days fell to 157.5, as can be seen from data from the Robert Koch Institute on Friday (As of 03.09 a.m.). The day before, this value was 166.5.

Another 16 people died with or from the virus, increasing the number of deaths in connection with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,878. Since then, 263,771 corona cases have been reported across Hesse.

The city of Offenbach had the highest incidence on Saturday at 260.2, followed by the district of Fulda with 229.0. The large cities of the Rhine-Main area such as Frankfurt (181) Wiesbaden (166), Darmstadt (126) or the Rhineland-Palatinate state capital Mainz (153) are all between 100 and 200.

The Darmstadt-Dieburg district has the lowest incidence at 96.5. The first light red spot on the Corona map now appears across Hesse. Should the value remain below 100 for three days in a row, the emergency brake could be relaxed in accordance with the legal regulations.

According to the latest figures from the DIVI intensive care register (as of Friday, 12.15 p.m.), 450 Covid patients are being treated in intensive care units in Hesse, 230 of them have to be ventilated. According to DIVI, 1875 of the 2114 available intensive care beds are occupied, including patients with other diseases.

Fraport and Demographiebrücke

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Peter Beuth introduced a new term into vaccination policy on Friday during a visit to the vaccination center in Eltville in the Rheingau: With a “demographic bridge”, Hessen wants to catch up in the vaccination process in rural areas 2 lived, members of priority group 3 were not yet provided with appointments, unlike in cities.

In the meantime, Fraport is providing a remedy for vaccinating a considerable number of employees in the Rhine-Main area: Employees at the airport can now have themselves vaccinated at work, even though company doctors have not yet received approval. Fraport can fall back on its emergency clinic.

Mask requirement an obstacle in kindergarten

The mask requirement for educators makes working with children more difficult. “That is an obstacle,” said Stefan Dinter, managing director of the State Working Group on Free Child Labor Hesse, the German Press Agency. The smaller the children, the greater the limitations in educational work. In Hesse, the mask requirement was introduced a year ago – and then expanded to include more and more areas of life and population groups. Educators in daycare centers have only been officially obliged to wear medical masks at work for a week, previously this was only recommended.

“That definitely complicates our work,” said Dinter. Educators have made the experience that the groups have tended to be louder and “rougher” since the introduction of the mask requirement. The non-verbal feedback doesn’t work so well. The educators tended to use more short sentences because they would be better understood. Children reported that “they think it’s stupid because you can’t tell whether someone is sad or happy”.