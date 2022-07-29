The hypothesis remains the displacement of part of the resources now allocated to electric and plug-in hybrids: according to the projections made by Unrae, 60% of the funds allocated to the former and 80% in support of the latter at the end of the year will be unused

Gianluigi Giannetti

If the government doesn't stop, not even the car can afford to. This is the message that must reach the executive who has now resigned, but the recipient of a strong invitation from the President of the Republic Mattarella to continue on the path of strategic choices to contain inflation and the effects of the war in Ukraine, as well as the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan within the agreed time frame. Despite the dissolution of the chambers with the elections on 25 September, in short, a still incisive activity of the government is still needed in aligning economic measures to the needs of the country. It is useless to deny that among them there are also those linked to mobility and the world of the car, to the obligations towards a true renewal of the car fleet, with an intelligent and non-dogmatic use of public finance.

scenario to change – The Draghi government can now be called upon to evaluate possible opportunities to redesign the scope of the incentives envisaged so far for the car, opening up to a return to support for cars with hybrid or traditional low environmental impact engines, but not electric or plug-in hybrids. , therefore of real wide diffusion. As is known, the mechanism only admits to the incentive models with CO2 emissions included in three bands. The first is occupied by the new electric vehicles, with emissions from 0-20 g / km and with a price of up to 35 thousand euros + VAT. The second is foreseen for vehicles with emissions between 21 and 60 g / km, typically with plug-in hybrid engines and a price of up to 45 thousand euros + VAT. The third band was occupied by cars with emissions between 61 and 135 g / km, or endothermic with low environmental impact emissions, including mild and full hybrids, with a price of up to 35 thousand euros + VAT. The 170 million euros allocated to the latter, thanks to the more accessible price lists and the real demand, were sold out on 13 June last. As we had already pointed out in Gazzetta, the distribution of bonuses between the categories was excessively penalizing for this range and too biased towards plug-ins and electric.

Vacuum bottoms – The facts explain the Italian situation better than any consideration. Despite the permanence of the incentives intended for them, the market share of electric cars in Italy in the first six months does not go beyond 3.6%. Plug-in hybrids are stable, but literally unable to make more than 5.4% of total sales in the half year. All this is almost unbelievable for vehicles with incentives of up to 5,000 and 4,000 euros respectively in case of scrapping. Not surprisingly, the same association of foreign car companies in Italy, Unrae, in one of its statistical projections, has predicted by the end of the year a non-use of funds equal to 60% for the 0-20 g / Km range and 80%. % for the 21-60 g / Km range.

Millions to fish out – It is right then to give space to the considerations of the experts, who therefore see the repechage of funds so far destined for electric and plug-in hybrid cars, which now consist of 176 and 197 million euros respectively, or a tank of 373 million from which it would be legitimate to draw on, precisely in the face of the low demand for these cars. The proposal to the government is that of an accounting operation, which can be fully recalled in ordinary administration and which, moreover, would exactly replicate what already happened on September 3, 2021, with a shift of 57 million euros from towards low-impact hybrids. . A rational relocation for a government that does not stand still and that makes free and not very dogmatic choices