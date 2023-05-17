Police raids against lesbian women and transgender men. Arbitrary detentions of transgender women. Forced evictions and ill-treatment of homosexuals by the presidents of neighboring communities, leaders of the Hijos de Obiang Association (ASHO) and structures of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE). Torture, physical and psychological violence carried out by police, military and gendarmes integrated into the Vice Presidency in charge of Defense and National Security. It is the panorama of legal insecurity that is registered in Equatorial Guinea. This Wednesday, May 17, the International Day to Combat LGTBIQ+phobia, the report “We are alone in this world: Torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment against Sexual Minorities in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea”, in which the association We are part of the world and the Equatoguinean Commission of Jurists. The field work has been financed by the organization E. G. Justice.

Equatorial Guinea was established in 1968, when it gained independence from Spain. And as a member state of the United Nations, it has ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment, two legal instruments supported by the Law on the Prevention and Punishment of Torture. Despite this, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, asexual, etc., denounce the lack of protection by public authorities.

They tortured me every day at the same time. In there I had no name. They called me by my cell number. I disappeared from this world and I have never been what I was before Torture survivor imprisoned in the Malabo Ministry of Security

The report published this Wednesday includes the testimonies of 12 people belonging to sexual minorities who denounce, protected by anonymity, the torture they have suffered at the hands of state security agents. They consider that they have received unconstitutional treatment justified by hatred, intolerance and homophobia. “The agents act like this because we are defenseless people. We are alone in the world: without family, without social support, without a law that protects our lives”, laments the first transgender adolescent interviewed, who was imprisoned for two weeks in the Ministry of Security in Malabo, the country’s capital.

“Every day, at four in the afternoon, they took me to the torture room, a room in the basement, with many stretchers without mattresses. The police officers said that the absence of mattresses is useful because that way the electricity reaches the back of the person through the irons. In the room they had many torture tools, sharp objects such as machetes and knives (…) They handcuffed you, with your arms behind you, and left you hanging. While they tortured you, you watched the face of a mannequin, which was that of an exhausted, tortured, drooling, ugly, crying man. Whenever they tortured me, in any way, they made me look at the face of the mannequin. They tortured me every day at the same time. In there I had no name. They called me by my cell number. I disappeared from this world and I have never been what I was before”, describes the young woman.

The Constitution of Equatorial Guinea guarantees “respect for the person, his life, his personal integrity, his dignity and his full material and moral development, and prohibits “any act of partiality or discrimination duly verified for tribal, ethnic, sex , religious, social, political, corruption or other analogues”. The new Criminal Code (in force since April 2022), in its article 364.2 prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation in the workplace. The existence of this article implicitly recognizes non-discrimination against sexual minorities. The entry into force of the Penal Code supposes the repeal or non-application of the norms that penalize homosexuality.

The testimonies of other victims collected in this report are shocking. Another 17-year-old transgender girl, imprisoned by a general without the mediation of any judicial authority, explains: “In prison they beat me consecutively and with a baton all over my body, especially on the soles of my feet.”

A 22-year-old transgender girl who has been in prison at least ten times relates a similar situation: “a cell in my district is like a sleeping place for a dog”. And Luis, a 25-year-old transgender boy, places the Gendarmerie in the city of Bata, the most populous in the country, as a detention center for sexual minorities. “Lesbian women and transgender men live together for safety, and when they evict one person, they throw us all out.” This young man claims, along with other victims, the constitutional right to establish residence and meet. “In Bata, for example, any meeting of lesbians is the reason for a police or military raid. And you don’t get out of prison if you don’t pay,” he says.

Trifonia Melibea Obono She is a representative of the organization We are part of the world Equatorial Guinea and is the rapporteur of the report “We are alone in the World. Torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment against Sexual Minorities in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea”.

