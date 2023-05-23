UpdateThe Dutch state believes that the American chemical group 3M should compensate the damage caused by the harmful PFAS in the Western Scheldt. Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management) has held the company liable, the state attorney has informed 3M in a letter.

The province of Zeeland has been calling on companies, organizations and residents to report damage caused by PFAS in the Westerschelde for some time now. Poly and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are harmful to health and the environment. They are used in, for example, fire-fighting foam and water-repellent clothing. The substances can accumulate in the body and reduce the functioning of the immune system.

Chemical group 3M in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, near Antwerp, has been discharging PFAS into the Scheldt for years. The river flows to the Western Scheldt in Zeeland. Last year, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) stated that various types of fish, crustaceans and shellfish from the Western Scheldt contain such high concentrations of PFAS that it was advisable to eat them as little as possible. See also Melodrama in production about Chinese 'restaurant child' Happy

Concern neighbors

Minister Harbers points out that PFAS leads to concerns among local residents and financial damage to fishermen and Rijkswaterstaat, for example. “I think that the polluters should pay, not the users and managers. Holding 3M liable is in line with that starting point.”

Exact amounts are not yet known, according to the ministry. “Although it is largely clear in which areas damage has been suffered, it is now important to find out for which part of the PFAS pollution 3M is responsible. Based on that research, an amount can be allocated to the damage to the ecosystem and the economic damage of Rijkswaterstaat and others.”

Text continues below the photo.

Mark Harbers, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management. © ANP / ANP



28 damage reports

Zeeland opened a reporting point in February for residents, companies and institutions that have suffered economic damage due to PFAS pollution in the river. In the meantime, 28 reports of damage have been received from entrepreneurs. A spokeswoman for the province reported that most of the claims come from fishermen, but that recreational entrepreneurs have also come forward. The amounts vary from a few thousand euros to millions. See also Russian supply chains will be next for sanctions, says US Treasury deputy

Zeeland provincial administrator Dick van der Velde is pleased that Minister Harbers has taken this step. “It’s not just about money. This is also positive on an emotional level. The national government has shown that it cares about the fate of the Zeelanders,” said the deputy against regional newspaper PZC. In response to the pollution in Zeeland, the minister previously appointed two coordinators to streamline the approach to PFAS nationally and internationally.

3M said in a response that it is studying the contents of the letter from the State Attorney. The company does indicate that it ‘welcomes’ the cabinet’s proposal to start the conversation, since 3M had already invited the ministry to discuss the ‘PFAS situation in the Western Scheldt’ at the beginning of this year. Furthermore, the group reports that it wants to work towards ending the use of PFAS in our product portfolio. This also concerns the production of PFAS at the site in Zwijndrecht’. See also US to send two Patriot batteries to Poland to protect NATO

Lawsuits

In the United States, many thousands of lawsuits have been and are being filed by, among others, drinking water companies and governments against PFAS producers such as Dupont, Chemours and 3M and against users of PFAS and materials containing PFAS. The amounts involved run into the billions of dollars.

Monday made the Belgian newspaper The last news It is known that Citizen Collective Darkwater 3M, which represents about four hundred families from the vicinity of the 3M factory in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, is starting a mass procedure against the American chemical giant. Anyone who lives within 15 kilometers of the factory can join. About 150 families have already registered.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: