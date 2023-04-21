The government must pay out 800 million euros to duped investors of SNS Bank and SNS Reaal, which were nationalized in 2013. The Supreme Court has determined this today in a court case that has been going on for ten years.

In 2013, SNS collapsed due to losses on the property portfolio. The bank had invested heavily in loans to project developers. When the real estate market collapsed in 2013, many project developers could no longer pay their loans and went bankrupt. As a result, the bank threatened to collapse. To prevent panic, the then Minister of Finance Jeroen Dijsselbloem expropriated the bank.

Lost everything

Shareholders and bondholders saw their money evaporate overnight, because Dijsselbloem refused to compensate the investors. If the bank had gone bankrupt, they would have lost their money too, was his reasoning.

Investors did not accept this and went to the Enterprise Chamber, the court for business. The Enterprise Chamber made mincemeat of the minister’s reasoning and ordered the government to award compensation. According to the Enterprise Chamber, the bondholders would indeed have received their money in the event of a bankruptcy. This did not apply to shareholders, so compensation was not an issue for them.

Relief

The Supreme Court now confirms the judgment of the Enterprise Chamber. This ends a ten-year legal battle. The Association for Effectenbezitters (VEB) is happy. “This is no surprise,” says Errol Keyner, deputy director at the VEB. “We are pleased that the bondholders have now received a relatively fair deal.”

