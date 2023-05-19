In recent years the phenomenon of drought has been worsening in the state of Sinaloa, experts assuring that these are consequences of everything related to climate change, so that today the periods of drought have become much longer, and therefore those who live in those communities who are punished by this situation, especially those in the mountain area, ask for the help of municipal and state authorities to send them the water to their homes, since streams, canals and wells tend to dry up, and the only option to have access to the vital liquid is to take them away in pipes.

The owner of the Sebides in the state ensures that they are already fully involved in attending to at least 176 towns of the entity that are already suffering the ravages of droughtTherefore, with the support of Ceapas, they have deployed 38 pipes to help more than 60,000 Sinaloans who are having problems accessing the waterbeing the regions of Choix, Angostura, Badiraguato, Cosalá, Concordia, Elota, El Fuerte, Escuinapa, Mocorito, Rosario, Salvador Alvarado, San Ignacio, Sinaloa municipality, Mazatlán and Guasave that have been crying out for this help so far.

For the water boards in some mountainous regions, as is the case of the Sinaloa municipality, it is very difficult for them to assume the heavy expenses generated by bringing water to the inhabitants of the highlands, as well as investing to increase the presence of wells that mitigate the drought, coupled with the pipes that Conagua lends them, they have to take care of all the expenses that these generate, including even mechanical failures, because they have to fix them if that happens.

