Since the month of July, when the Central Government allowed the State Governments to decide on the lockdown, many State Governments started implementing strict restrictions in some areas. There was no serious plan and no vision behind it. The result was that it severely affected economic activity, but the spread of the Kovid-19 epidemic had little effect.

Figures from July 10 to August 3 show that in seven areas where lockdown was implemented, Corona cases increased at an average of 37 to 578 percent every week. However, the supply chain was disrupted during this period and due to the uncertainty of the system, it could not be decided when to call people back to work and when to resume their business. However, the national weekly average growth rate of new cases during this period was 190 percent. This rate increased to 44,379 cases from 23,236 cases and a total of 67,615 cases. Looking at the state-wise list, the death rate in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab is higher than the national average. In states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab, the death rate is even higher than the recovery rate.

Many states imposed full or partial lockdowns in the months of July and August. P. Bengal imposed full lockdown on 23, 25 and 29 July. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh did the same between 10 and 13 July. Bihar also announced a complete lockdown from July 16 to 31, while Haryana decided a weekend lockdown on August 21. Seeing the arbitrary attitude of the states, the Union Home Ministry on 29 August withdrew the right of the state governments to impose lockdown outside the Containment Zone. Even before that, the central government has given written instructions from the states several times that they should not stop the movement of people and goods from one district to another and from one state to another.

According to a research by State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest bank, Pt. In Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Mizoram and Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, the rate of average weekly increase in new corona cases by the end of August rose to the rate before the lockdown was implemented. The SBI report states, ‘States implemented partial lockdowns in July and August. However, this did not reduce the Kovid-19 case. Therefore states should come out of the lockdown mentally self-proclaimed.

The central government imposed the first four-phase lockdown with the intention of controlling the rate of infection and strengthening the health system during this period. Experts believe that the central government has also succeeded in these objectives. Covid testing capacities increased during this period, improved provision of isolation, better provision of oxygen and ICU beds and ventilators. Analysts believe that the lockdown announced by the state governments did not serve any such purpose, rather it was a setback to the on-going economy.



It is clear that West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana had announced the lockdown, ignoring the central government’s directive, which should be consulted with the central government before taking any decision on the lockdown. However, the Finance Ministry said in the monthly economic review for the month of August that the April-June quarter in India implemented a very tight lockdown which impacted the Gross Domestic Product (GST) which shrank by 23.9%. India’s performance on the GDP front is the worst among the G20 countries.