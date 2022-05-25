Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The governor Rubén Rocha Moya requested Oscar Luis López Barrazto, Director General of SATES, remove As of June 1 of this year, the collection for the concept of “league fee”, also called “ejido fee”, which currently applies to members of agricultural organizations that are part of the League of Agrarian Communities.

The “league quota” is a contribution equivalent to an additional 12.5% ​​of the amount collected for the Municipal Rustic Predial Tax that is levied on ejidal agricultural production, the collection of which is carried out by the State Government and subsequently transferred to the League of Agrarian Communities. .

This administrative measure dates back to 1993, the date on which a collaboration agreement was established for an indefinite period of time for its collection and whose elimination was requested by agricultural producers from various peasant organizations and incorporated as a campaign commitment by today Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who now rescues his pledged word.