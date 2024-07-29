Chihuahua, Chih.- Alejandro Trueba, legal representative of the company Startup Renaissance, specialized in rain stimulation, publicly denounced and warned state authorities about alleged irregularities and the use of his patent by one of his former employees in this activity in the state of Chihuahua.

Trueba recalled that his company worked for three consecutive years in the state of Chihuahua, through the federal government, however, in 2024 and after the federal cut, he warned that one of his former collaborators intends to sell the state government a service at an overprice and for which he does not have the patent.

As evidence, he showed the sentence following a complaint for the illegal use of the patent by his former employee, identified as Manuel Mustieles, in which a judge ruled in his favor.

Trueba said that since last February he has alerted the Chihuahua government about the former employee who, he said, “directly or through his brother Adalberto, offers state governments false and overpriced formulations to ‘make it rain’, taking advantage of the current Mexican monsoon rains; in crude setups conducive to the diversion of public resources. Even the aircraft used – a Cessna twin-engine piston – does not even have sufficient characteristics for the operations.”

“We are surprised that the state government has made deals with these people (according to various media reports) even though they were given evidence of their dishonesty, of the attempted theft of one of our patents and a lawsuit. This obviously raises a whole scenario of suspicions,” added the legal representative of the company Startup Renaissance.

“Therefore, we disassociate ourselves from such activities in order to protect our good name and work record, which in the case of Chihuahua includes having contributed to filling its dams and reservoirs during 2021 and 2022 (not being possible in 2023, due to the lack of clouds) through real and strategically planned operations, backed by compelling reports of results; always under a high degree of professionalism, social commitment and transparency, which by the way, have earned us the nomination for the Agrinext Awards, Dubai 2024,” he said.