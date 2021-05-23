On March 5, 1953, he died of a cerebral hemorrhage. Comrade Iósif Vissariónovich Dzhugashvili, whose historical name, Stalin has lavished a noun that designates cruelty, the suppression of liberties and serial homicides in the name of an Idea. Almost 70 years after his death, the figure of the leader enjoys all the discredit he deserves, started in 1956 and in the same territory that paid him devotion. Just three years after his passage to immortality, he was condemned at the Twentieth Congress of the Communist Party and his stamp of disgrace was covered. With this verdict the film ends State Funeral. The masterpiece of the Ukrainian director is completed, on the streaming platform Mubi, with a festival of his previous documentaries, all of them on Soviet history and with official archives of the period.

The footage you use Sergei Loznitsa at State Funeral focuses on the days of national mourning after Stalin’s death. He had spent more than 30 years in power and in the collective imagination and official discourse, as revealed by each shot of State Funeral, he was already a pastor whose virtues represented the presumed New Man he had dreamed of since 1917. No one could deny the infinite sadness of the thousands of women and men that paraded through large cities and remote places of what was then the largest country in the world, made up of fifteen republics, a handful of autonomies and eleven time zones. From Moscow to the Altai enclave in southern Siberia, only consternation seemed to exist.

In the slightly more than two hours of film, starting from 40 hours filmed by 200 cameramen, not a dissident gesture can be seen. How is it possible that genuflections and tears were dispensed to a murderer? Could it have been the still living memory of Stalin’s command in the Second War, a key factor in the defeat of Nazism? Maybe. What cannot be underestimated here is the effectiveness of Soviet propaganda and terror policies, an authentic work of writing in collective subjectivity. About, State Funeral It captures the pragmatic speed of disciplinary communication: the dissemination of Stalin’s face in newspapers, paintings, and buildings after his death is proof of the graphic efficacy of propaganda.

Loznitsa’s tactic is effective. From the beginning to almost the last minute, it consists of symbolically saturate the rhetoric of the film, collects repeated actions in distant points of the vast USSR, that transmit the spell that conquered the soul of the people. Systematic indoctrination is the great off-field that each act presupposes, whose speech is heard in all corners of the territory – propagated by the omnipresent radio, half inherent to the time – and on each occasion in which a hierarchical member speaks . Loznitsa does not identify the latter, which led to the magazine The New Yorker and other means to object to its absence from the context. But from the stage Nikita Khrushchev, Georgy Malenkov, Viacheslav Molotov and Lavrenti Beria speak to the people in a grave tone, scenes of unparalleled cynicism and opportunism judging by what was happening between them at that precise moment. Three years later, Khrushchev made the famous speech against the cult of personality and Beria was executed.

The discursive dimension of totalitarianism is intuited in the film as a ubiquitous voice that always sounds the same and permeates the proletariat from the public square of all cities. On State Funeral close-ups of faces gathered in the crowd abound, but the paucity of other detail shots is so conspicuous like the abundance of those that are concentrated in the speakers located in all the public places of the different localities. A doctrine, before being read, is literally introduced through the ears. Doesn’t this media method refer to Chaplin’s joke in The great Dictator: Hynkel’s voice that flies over every town in Tomania to give unexpected and absurd orders?

State Funeral It has something of a hallucination: in the middle of a lost town, two ropes hanging from a crane carry an improvised portrait of Stalin to place it at a cardinal point in a factory; some aerial panoramas of the crowd in the Moscow streets while waiting for the official news to corroborate the death of Stalin look like an ocean of singularities that intuit an imminent spiritual orphanhood; the endless lines to dismiss the dictator in the mausoleum, where Lenin already lay embalmed, constitute a show of patience and loyalty. What must all those who were there felt when in 1961 Stalin’s body was removed from that sacred place? These scenes, like so many others, highlight the effectiveness of superstition, which does not require reinforcement to bear fruit.

The detailed portrait of the funeral rite around Stalin is not limited to a man, as the title indicates. It is the funeral of a state, and in Loznitsa’s perspective, the beginning of the twilight of communism. The equivalences between the State, totalitarianism, Stalin and communism suggest a reading of this history of the history of the 20th century. In this hermeneutical exercise, the origin of a revolution is not distinguished from those who led it – or perhaps put it down – in the following decades. It is a taking of position, an interpretation in vogue not without its implications in the face of the world of our time.

