Tepic, Nayarit.- The fire of a cargo truck about in the municipality of TepicNayarit, mobilized emergency bodies to put out the incident, which caused material losses.

The mobilization was given in response to a report received to the hotline 911 emergencieswhere support was requested to put out a tractor-trailer that caught fire on the Jala – Compostela highway, at the height of the kilometer 54 emergency personnel were mobilized.

Personal of Citizen Protection and Firefightersbelonging to the regional base of Ixtlan del Riotook notice of the fact and drove to the indicated place where a truck tractor was found on fire, with the cabin completely consumed by the fire.

Immediately, with the help of a tanker truckto the fire elementsThey proceeded to fight the flames. After an hour of work the vulcans could completely extinguish the fire.

As a result of this incident, it was necessary transfer two people to the emergency room who were traveling aboard the trailer, according to authorities.

One of them was about man around 50 years old who presented second degree burns on the face and arms.

The second crew member of the accident unit was a under the age of 12who suffered Burns also of second grade.

Finally, the competent authority was in charge of the area for restore traffic flow.