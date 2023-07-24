Home page politics

Markus Söder (CSU), Prime Minister of Bavaria, takes part in a press conference after a cabinet meeting. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

After weeks and months of threatening gestures, Bavaria has now filed its lawsuit against the so-called financial power equalization in Karlsruhe. It’s not just about billions of euros.

Munich – Less than three weeks after the cabinet decision, the Bavarian state government has filed its constitutional complaint against the state financial equalization. “A solution through negotiation in the group of countries was simply hopeless with a maximum of five donor countries and at the same time at least eleven recipient countries.

There was therefore no alternative for the Free State to file a lawsuit in Karlsruhe,” Bavaria’s Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) told the German Press Agency in Munich on Monday. Solidarity and personal responsibility would have to balance each other out again in the financial power equalization, as the state financial equalization is officially called today.

The Free State is calling for a new regulation, as it has been carrying by far the greatest burden in the equalization system for years. Around 18.5 billion euros were redistributed between the 16 federal states last year. Bavaria paid in almost 9.9 billion euros. According to the statement by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Baden-Württemberg paid almost 4.5 billion euros, and Hesse paid 3.25 billion euros. Hamburg contributed around 814 million euros and Rhineland-Palatinate around 107 million euros. Eleven countries, on the other hand, benefited from compensation payments. Berlin was the largest recipient with around 3.6 billion euros.

Bavaria complains about many injustices

“In Bavaria we consider parts of the current financial power equalization system to be unconstitutional; There are many injustices in the existing equalization system, especially to the detriment of Bavaria, so the system must be put to the test,” stressed Füracker. The lawsuit does not mean the end of Bavarian solidarity. “Rather, it is the necessary step in order to actually redesign a system of equalization that is based on the principle of solidarity and is fair and balanced.”

“We can no longer convey to the taxpayers in our state that Bavarian taxpayers’ money is used to finance feel-good programs in other states via the equalization of financial power, which we in Bavaria cannot afford ourselves,” said Füracker. In the other federal states, Bavaria’s threat to sue had already been heavily criticized in the past few weeks.

In 2013, Bavaria – together with Hesse – had already filed a lawsuit against the state financial equalization system at the time. At that time, too, the lawsuit was decided within sight of the Bavarian election. The two states then withdrew their lawsuit in 2017 after the financial relations between the federal and state governments had been reorganized. The system serves the goal anchored in the Basic Law of creating equal living conditions in Germany. Unlike back then, Bavaria is alone with its lawsuit this time – although Söder’s counterparts from Baden-Württemberg and Hesse also consider the current equalization system to be in urgent need of reform. dpa