Extension of the state of emergency, Matteo Bassetti says yes. “The epidemiological situation is not the best so if the state of emergency means that it is easier to hire doctors or maintain a commissioner structure that we badly need, I think it is better to keep it. We still have to do, there are third parties. doses to be carried out at speed for a good part of the Italians “. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa, underlines this to Adnkronos Health, intervening in the debate on the need or not of the extension of the state of emergency for Covid-19, which expires on 31 December.