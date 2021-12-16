Extension of the state of emergency: creating an antinomy is always a case of “bad legislation”

The new decree-law of the government, approved in the Council of Ministers on 14 December and awaiting publication in the Official Gazette, has extended the state of emergency from 31 December 2021 to 31 March 2022, exceeding the maximum limit of 24 months established by Legislative Decree no. 1/2018 (art. 24). This success deserves some consideration of a purely legal nature.

The Legislative Decree no. 1/2018 is an act with the value and force of law governed by the first paragraph of art. 77 of the Constitution, therefore the source of the right of primary rank, such as the decree-law, governed by the second paragraph of art. 77, which though it only has the force of law, the value it acquires only subsequently with the conversion into law by the Chambers within sixty days. In light of the criterion of the succession of laws over time (“lex posterior derogat priori”), the decree-law of December 14, 2021 “Exceeds” the Legislative Decree no. 1/2018.

But in what way? The recent decree-law, specifically, does not modify or repeal expressly the third paragraph of art. 24 of Legislative Decree no. 1/2018, but it merely extends the dates of the state of emergency initially provided for by two previous decree-laws (subsequently converted into law) of March-May 2020 (dln 19 of 25/3/2020 and dln 33 of 16/5/2020). It is therefore an implicit modification of the Legislative Decree, a forcing with which an antinomy is tacitly created in the legal order, since – strictly speaking – a new provision is added to the previous one, without necessarily replacing it. A textbook example of “Bad legislation”.

There are others though aspects that must be emphasized. Since the beginning of the emergency, two different “emergency” models have overlapped: on the one hand the emergency outlined by the civil protection code, therefore the scheme dictated by Legislative Decree no. 1/2018 according to which the resolution of the state of emergency is up to the Council of Ministers with its resolution within the time limits of 12 months which can be extended for a further 12 months, on the other hand the model of the Dpcm and ministerial decrees, subsequently replaced – by the Draghi government – with decree-laws. From administrative acts to acts having the force of law. The watershed it is represented by the decree-law n. 105 of 23 July 2021 which extended the state of emergency from 31 July to 31 December 2021 no longer with a government resolution but with an act having only the force of law.

The recent decree-law extended the state of emergency beyond the term of 24 months established by Legislative Decree no. 1/2018. The defense of the government is simple: legislative decree and decree-law are both sources of primary law, so the subsequent decree-law in time can modify (even tacitly) the previous legislative decree. First of all, it should be noted that the legislative decree has an axiological supremacy with respect to the decree-law as it originates in the law delegating the Parliament to the Government, therefore in an intervention of the Chambers a priori and not a posteriori, even if it is on the other hand It is true that this supremacy is overcome by the conversion into law of the decree-law by the Chambers within sixty days, a conversion that gives the decree-law (albeit possibly modified) the value of law.

However, what is more important to note is that with this way of operating, the initial model of the emergency has been overcome, which passes from that outlined by the civil protection code – which was based on dealing with the emergency with the typical tools provided by the Legislative Decree no. 1/2018 – to the one built by the Draghi government, which is based on transforming the extraordinary means of the emergency into ordinary means. That this is done via the decree-law does not change the nature of the administrative act: the decree-law provides the government with only the alibi of conversion, which however is just an alibi.

No longer, therefore, extraordinary means as an exception to ordinary means to be used for “limited and predefined periods of time” (12 months + 12 months), as required by the civil protection code, but exceptional means transformed into ordinary for periods of time, yes, determined, but which can be changed at the will of the government. In this way we will no longer have the law that governs power, but the power that governs the law.