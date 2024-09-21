Ciudad Juarez.- The State Electoral Court (TEE) has enabled online trials for the protection of citizens’ political and electoral rights in electoral matters.

Until the last electoral process, all citizens dissatisfied with an electoral result had to go to the headquarters of that organization to process a lawsuit of this type and stay abreast of its progress.

With the publication of the guidelines to allow the online method to be held, in future electoral processes it will be possible to “maximize the right of access to justice through the use of technological tools that allow a rapprochement between the Court and the citizens of Chihuahua, allowing efficient procedural communications,” indicates Chapter I of the general provisions published in the Official State Gazette.

In this way, through the state online trial system, the proceedings for the protection of citizens’ political and electoral rights will be filed, processed and resolved. In addition, it is specified that the digital file can only be accessed through the electronic platform when the claim has been filed through the online trial system.

While the procedural actions will follow what is established, both in general and in particular, in the Electoral Law and other applicable regulations.

Likewise, documents signed using the internal advanced electronic signature in relation to the state online trial will have the same validity as physical documents.

When users notice a failure in the system that prevents the filing of a challenge, the sending and receiving of electronic files, the submission of electronic applications, or any other interaction that has to do with electronic files, they must inform the General Secretariat of the State Electoral Court.

Resolutions issued by the TEE plenary must be digitalized. Signatures may be handwritten or electronic through the signature of each magistrate.

