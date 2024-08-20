Stattdessen präsentierte sich der Landesvater als „Überzeugungstäter für den ländlichen Raum“. Die Regierungskoalition von CDU, SPD und Grünen habe erfolgreich dafür gekämpft, dass der Bund bis zu 40 Milliarden Euro für den Strukturwandel im Lausitzer Braunkohlerevier zur Verfügung stelle, hob Kretschmer hervor.

Mehr Anbindungen

Er verwies auf den geplanten Ausbau der Schnellzugstrecke von Görlitz über Cottbus nach Berlin und auf die Bemühungen, Arbeitsplätze abseits der Landeshauptstadt zu schaffen. So sollen Einrichtungen der Universitäten Dresden und Chemnitz in Städten wie Boxberg oder Radeberg angesiedelt werden. Gleichwohl bedienen AfD und das Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) eine weit verbreitete Stimmung, wenn sie behaupten, die „abgehängten“ Regionen würden von der Landesregierung allein gelassen.

Saxony has developed into a high-tech location. Will companies continue to invest after the election? EPA

ESMC’s chip factory is to be funded with 5 billion euros, half of the investment sum, from federal funds. The Saxon AfD writes in its election manifesto: “We reject flagship projects in Saxony that are subsidized by taxes.” For the party, small and medium-sized businesses are “the basis of an efficient and successful economy.” Nevertheless, Jörg Urban, the Saxon AfD’s top candidate and chairman of the Saxon regional association, described the settlement as a great success on Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday. Dresden will benefit from it, but citizens and businesses in rural areas must not be forgotten.

As far as economic issues were discussed in the debate between the top candidates, the challenges facing rural regions were a focus. Added to this were the problems of the shortage of skilled workers. The widespread scepticism and rejection of the established parties hangs like a veil over everything. The AfD, whose Saxon regional association is classified by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as “certainly right-wing extremist”, could become the strongest party in the elections in just under two weeks.

Close race for voter favor

According to the opinion polls, the party is in a neck-and-neck race with the Christian Democrats. Depending on which poll results you take, sometimes the CDU and sometimes the AfD are ahead, each with values ​​of plus or minus 30 percent. It is unclear whether the current coalition government of the CDU, SPD and Greens would still have a majority in the new state parliament. The SPD and Greens are receiving 5 to 6 percent in the current polls. In third place in terms of voter popularity is the Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) coalition, with values ​​of 13 to 15 percent. It will be very close for the Left Party, and according to the current polls, the FDP would not make it into the state parliament.

The AfD is counting on further fuelling the widespread discontent in the Free State. In addition to domestic security and health care, the economy in Saxony has also taken a turn for the worse, claimed AfD top candidate Urban in the election campaign debate. The old parties would “bring a continuation of the decline”. He appealed to Saxon voters: “If you want change, then you have to vote for a new party.”

Kretschmer, on the other hand, called for solidarity and mutual trust and called for support for “the great power of the center.” “Now we need confidence,” warned the Prime Minister. The BSW’s top candidate, Sabine Zimmermann, countered that there was no need to come to the people of East Saxony and the Ore Mountains with confidence. The regions have low wages, few jobs and little industry. “We have a lot of catching up to do in the economy,” emphasized Zimmermann.

Fabian Magerl, managing director of the Leipzig Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK), also sees “political failures in structural reforms and future investments”. There is a generally positive development, but “we are not making any progress on the shortage of skilled workers, high energy prices, the reduction of bureaucracy and the investment backlog in our infrastructure,” Magerl recently criticized in an article on the state elections.

East German business leaders give the CDU the greatest economic policy competence, with a grade of 2.8, followed by the FDP with “satisfactory” (3.1). The AfD came in third place with a grade of “sufficient” (4.1). This was the result of a survey by the German Economic Institute (IW) in Cologne. The Greens performed worst in East German management, with a grade of “unsatisfactory”. West German business leaders, on the other hand, gave the AfD, the BSW and the Left a grade of “unsatisfactory”.

Externer Inhalt von Opinary Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren