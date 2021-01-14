In response to the dramatically high number of corona infections, the election of the Thuringian state parliament has been postponed to September 26th. Left, SPD, Greens and CDU have agreed on this, as their top politicians announced on Thursday evening in Erfurt.

Parliament should not be dissolved in mid-February – and thus in the middle of the pandemic – as previously planned, in order to enable early elections on April 25.

On September 26th, the Bundestag, the state parliament of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and the House of Representatives in Berlin will also be elected. Thuringia’s left parliamentary group and state party leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow said that this was the earliest possible time in view of the pandemic situation.

A red-red-green minority government led by Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) is currently in power in Thuringia. It depends on cooperation with the opposition CDU. The four parties had agreed on the early state elections – they then hope for a clear majority in parliament. Regular elections in Thuringia would not take place until 2024.

By the end of January, the left, the SPD, the Greens and the CDU want to negotiate how they want to continue their previous stability pact. The four parties had agreed on the pact in the Thuringian government crisis in March 2020 after the FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich was elected short-term prime minister with AfD votes.

On Thursday, Thuringia had the highest seven-day value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide with 310 – even ahead of Saxony. The parties therefore worried whether a state election in the few weeks between February and April with candidate lists and party conferences is even possible. Unlike in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, where the state parliaments are to be regularly elected in March, preparations in Thuringia can only start after the state parliament has been dissolved. (dpa)