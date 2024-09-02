This weekend, the traffic light coalition could have reached its final hour. That depends on how the disastrous losses for the SPD, Greens and FDP in the elections in Thuringia and Saxony are interpreted – and of course what conclusions those responsible in the three parties draw. But how did it come to this? To say that this is due to the constant bickering between the SPD, Greens and Liberals is too simplistic. It may have been the initial consensus and initial solidarity between the Greens and FDP that is now dooming the traffic light coalition.