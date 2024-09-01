The BSW, which ran in state elections for the first time, was able to achieve a double-digit share of the vote – as it did in the European elections in June. According to forecasts, Sahra Wagenknecht’s party could become the third strongest force in both states. The Left, on the other hand, is losing votes. In Thuringia, where it has Bodo Ramelow as Prime Minister, it is losing significantly.

The three traffic light parties also performed poorly in Thuringia and Saxony. According to initial forecasts, the FDP will no longer be represented in either of the two state parliaments, and the Greens could also fail to clear the five percent hurdle. The SPD will enter both state parliaments.

In the afternoon, there was a slightly higher voter turnout in both states than in the elections five years ago. By 2 p.m., 44.4 percent of eligible voters in Thuringia had cast their vote in a polling station, the state election officer announced. In the previous state election, the figure was 42.2 percent by this time. In Saxony, voter turnout at 2 p.m. was 35.4 percent, according to the state election officer. Five years ago, the figure was 35.1 percent at this time. Postal voters are not included in these figures.

Around 1.66 million citizens were called to vote in Thuringia. In Saxony, 3.3 million people are eligible to vote.

