When Kassem Taher Saleh is travelling in Saxony, he is often asked about a particular topic: the high cost of a driving licence. According to the ADAC, the norm for a driving licence is now between 2,500 and 3,500 euros, and in some cases lessons, tests and formalities add up to as much as 4,500 euros. For young people in cities, this is not so much of an issue, but in rural areas it is, says the 31-year-old Green MP from the Dresden constituency. “You need a driving licence there to be mobile.” Taher Saleh is self-critical and says that his party must focus more on such problems. “We also need to broaden our position as a parliamentary group. Where is the roundtable in Berlin with driving school associations and driving instructors on how to make driving licences cheaper again?”