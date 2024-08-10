Home policy

The formation of a government in Saxony and Thuringia remains exciting. A coalition with the AfD or BSW is difficult to avoid. What do people think?

Dresden/Erfurt – With a view to the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia on September 1, the question of coalition formation remains exciting. In current opinion polls in both states, the AfD in first place and the alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) in second place – with the CDU in between. If this were actually the case, the formation of a coalition would probably be difficult. A current infratest/dimap survey for the ARD-DeutschlandTrend now shed light on the attitude in East Germany towards AfD and BSW participation in government.

The results of the survey of 1,311 eligible voters across Germany showed that a majority of Germans (68 percent) still reject AfD participation. 60 percent of people in East Germany said they rejected AfD participation in government. 33 percent supported a coalition with the AfD. In Saxony and Thuringia, the AfD is classified as “certainly right-wing extremist” and all parties categorically rejected forming a government with the party.

The situation with the BSW was more differentiated. In the east of Germany in particular, the majority are in favour of a coalition with the BSW (56 per cent), while 30 per cent see such a government option as “not good”. Nationwide, the approval rating for the BSW as a possible coalition party is only 39 per cent, with 49 per cent rejecting it. The CDU has also been more open here, although the CDU rejects a possible coalition at the federal level. Recently, ex-GDR civil rights activists wrote an open letter warned against a coalition with the BSW.

Views of party supporters on state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg: BSW or AfD in the coalition?

A look at the preferences of party supporters also provides interesting insights. 99 percent of Green supporters rejected AfD participation in government, while 91 percent of SPD supporters rejected it. The rejection was less strong among supporters of the CDU/CSU (82 percent) and the FDP (79 percent).

Green supporters also showed the greatest rejection of the BSW (76 percent), although the BSW had also rejected the possibility of a coalition with the Greens, as well as with the AfD. Supporters of the SPD (60 percent), Union (59 percent) and FDP (55 percent) also rejected a government with the BSW. The greatest approval was among AfD supporters (56 percent), with 37 percent not approving of a government with the BSW.

BSW is more popular than AfD for government formation in the East – survey provides reasons

A qualitative survey by mp3 showed possible reasons for the higher approval rate for a coalition with the BSW. Many argued that democratic parties should always be able to work together, especially if it corresponds to the majority situation. Others saw increased support among the population or hoped that the CDU’s “social streak” would come through more in a government with the BSW. Others took a pragmatic view of the coalition formation and stated that they simply saw no other option than CDU-BSW because the AfD is excluded.

However, not everyone saw the BSW in a positive light. Respondents called the BSW “undemocratic” and “too uncritical of the Putindictatorship”. Some also complained that there was no clear line. Others were against the idea of ​​a coalition between BSW and CDU, especially because of the CDU. mp3asks-mood picture also showed that over 70 percent of respondents Ukraine-politics as important for the voting decision, although foreign policy is a federal political issue.

In view of the current poll trends, the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia are not only being followed by the local population. The formation of a coalition in both states could be a first if the CDU or other parties were to agree to a coalition with the BSW. Sahra Wagenknecht has already stated that she could imagine a coalition with the CDU. If the AfD really does become the strongest force, the other parties could face completely different challenges. (lismah)