Friedrich Merz saves a few important sentences for the end of his speech. “These elections in Thuringia and Saxony are being watched across Europe – and beyond,” says the CDU chairman at the start of his party’s election campaign in the two federal states. Merz has come with the top candidates from Saxony and Thuringia, Michael Kretschmer and Mario Voigt, to a hotel garden in the border town of Meerane between the two countries. What is happening with the AfD and the BSW is being watched particularly abroad. He often travels in Thuringia and Saxony, including privately by bike, because Germany is particularly beautiful here, said the CDU leader. But he also notices how much resentment there is because many things are not going well. “But is that the right answer, to vote for AfD or BSW?” asks Merz. It is the first time that Sahra Wagenknecht is mentioned this evening, at least in her party’s abbreviation. Until then, she was the elephant in the room.