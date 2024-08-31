Ein Abgeordneter der Union kündigte beim Einzug der AfD in den Bundestag an: „Wir werden sie nicht jagen – wir werden sie entzaubern.“

Heute, da die AfD in Thüringen einerseits „gesichert rechtsextrem“, andererseits Volkspartei ist, will der dortige CDU-Spitzenkandidat sie immer noch „ans Licht ziehen“ und „gezielt entlarven“. Zwar will er nicht mit ihr koalieren, aber Gesetze mit ihren Stimmen verabschieden wie bereits im Landtag praktiziert.

Auch der CDU-Generalsekretär findet, die Strategie der Ausgrenzung sei gescheitert. „Jahrelang hat man von Brandmauern gesprochen“, doch das habe „nicht funktioniert“. Wer die AfD kleinkriegen wolle, so spann die NZZ den Gedanken weiter, „muss sie mitregieren lassen. Je früher, desto besser.“

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





The proponents of this theory believe that the AfD would prove its incompetence in government. Its promises would prove empty and the magic would suddenly disappear.

AfD voters do not expect it to solve their problems

However, this theory is already shattered at the city walls of Sonneberg. There, Germany’s first AfD district administrator did not abolish the euro or close the border, contrary to his election promises. Even where he could have taken action, he did not do so and was one of the last districts in Thuringia to introduce payment cards for refugees. Nevertheless, most Sonneberg residents voted for the AfD again in the European and district council elections in June.

This is also what happened in Raguhn-Jeßnitz, where the first AfD mayor had announced during the election campaign that he would reduce daycare fees. Although they went up instead, the AfD ended up in first place again. This is consistent with the fact that the AfD’s competence ratings in all surveys are far below those of its approval rating. AfD voters do not expect the party to solve their problems.

Democrats repeatedly apply their own standards to their enemies. But only those who are willing to play by the rules can be convicted. Those who base their power on lies and hate are immune to scandals. Donald Trump once said: “I could stand on Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and I wouldn’t lose a voter.” Unlike the demystifiers, he never assumed that he was elected to pursue constructive politics. That is precisely what makes radical populists so attractive.

Nevertheless, Carsten Linnemann believes that it is pointless to exclude the AfD. That sounds as if the others are responsible. But the AfD is isolating itself by fighting the constitution. Once right-wing populists are in power, they try to undermine institutions everywhere. Anyone who wants to include them anyway is not belittling them, but themselves.

A look at Austria also proves this. Despite countless scandals, the FPÖ has not disappeared, but is stronger than ever. Herbert Kickl is proud of being more radical than the AfD. He currently has the best prospects of becoming chancellor. After two decades, it can be said that the FPÖ has changed the country, not the country the party.

And in Thuringia? Björn Höcke has not been excluded there in recent months, but has been welcomed on all stages. He spoke in a duel with Mario Voigt, in the MDR election arena and in the summer interview. There he complained that one cannot say anything anymore in Germany. Contradictory? No matter.

Hindenburg also believed that Hitler could be tamed in the government

The majority of AfD voters also don’t care about the party’s right-wing extremist aspirations, as surveys show. There is no need to expose the AfD as racist because Höcke says in public what he wants: “a 180-degree turn in the politics of remembrance,” the deportation of millions of people, a “policy of well-tempered cruelty.”

Would you like to see what happens when you bring someone like that into government? This experiment failed once before in Thuringia a hundred years ago. Back then, the middle class allowed right-wing extremists to gain power for the first time. Later, Hindenburg also believed that Hitler could be tamed in government. Franz von Papen was sure that he would soon “squeak”.