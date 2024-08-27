According to a new survey, the AfD could emerge as the strongest force in the state elections in Thuringia in a few days. In the representative survey conducted by the Infratest-Dimap institute on behalf of ARD, Björn Höcke’s party would receive 30 percent. It is followed by the CDU with 23 percent and the Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) alliance, which would receive 17 percent. The Left, which currently has Bodo Ramelow as Prime Minister, would receive 13 percent and the SPD 7 percent. The Greens would no longer be in the state parliament with three percent, as would the FDP, which, according to the Sunday question, would be below three percent.

The survey, for which 1,551 eligible voters in Thuringia were interviewed by telephone or online, is not a forecast but rather a reflection of the political mood in the current week. The Sunday question measures current voting tendencies and not actual voting behavior. Many voters make their decision shortly before an election, which is why the final phase of the election campaign, with its targeted approach to undecided and tactical voters, is very important.